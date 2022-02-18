Trudeau: ‘Emergency Order Only Applies to White Trump Supporters’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that his Emergency Act order only applies to white conservatives.

“Emergency Measures Regulations: SOR/2022-21,” which Trudeau enacted on Feb 15, prohibits Canadian residents from participating “in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace” but specifically exempts minorities such as Indians, refugees, immigrants with temporary residency permits, asylum seekers, protected persons and “any person in a class of persons whose presence in Canada, as determined by the Minister of Citizenship and Immigration or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, is in the national interest.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

InformationLiberation.com reports: “Why are members of First Nations, refugees and temporary residents exempted from the prohibition to ‘participate in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace’ as part of the Emergencies Act regulations?” People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier asked Thursday on Twitter.

Why are members of First Nations, refugees and temporary residents exempted from the prohibition to “participate in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace” as part of the Emergencies Act regulations? https://t.co/pP2iDKz9wE pic.twitter.com/LPr8aWhVyh — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 17, 2022

How is any of this legal?