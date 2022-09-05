Trudeau Claims People Hate Politicians Because They Are Suffering From ‘Climate Anxiety’

Ordinary people hate politicians because they are mentally ill and suffering from “climate anxiety,” which apparently has the effect of making people irrational, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau made the remarks when asked by a reporter what he thinks is behind a purported “rise in threats that politicians are facing.”

The Canadian Prime Minister, who is responsible for some of the world’s most authoritarian COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates, suggested that Canadians who are angered by his policies and oppose his agenda are suffering from mentally illness.

Trudeau, a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, made the shameful statement during a string of disparaging comments about the Canadian people when asked by a reporter about a claimed “rise in threats” faced by politicians.

The reporter didn’t elaborate on said threats or use any examples, though the Trudeau government has increasingly cast itself as the victim of the Canadian people in an effort to skirt criticism.

After pausing and appearing to be emotionally triggered by the question, Trudeau blamed “increasing anxiety because of climate change,” among a number of other factors.

Trudeau claims the rise in anger toward politicians stems from "increasing anxiety because of climate change,"

because of climate change,” and states, “it's a time for responsible leadership.”



Do you believe him?



See how he squashed a peaceful protest https://t.co/tOZt8ipgJv pic.twitter.com/xVBG9FRwKA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2022

“We’ve been through a lot. As a country [and] as a world over these past years,” Trudeau said, before accusing his political opponents of mental illness.

“Obviously, the pandemic, increasing anxiety because of climate change. Transformations of our economy. A rise in mental health and addiction problems, particularly with the opioid crisis that has been ravaging communities right across the country. It’s a lot of pressure on a lot of people,” Trudeau said, before claiming that “it’s going to take the orders of government” to solve the issues plaguing Canadians and others.

Trudeau went on to claim that Canada “made it through the pandemic” better than the rest of the world, neglecting to mention the massive trucker protests that shut down the Capitol City of Ottawa and other major metro areas in opposition to Trudeau’s draconian lockdowns and mandates.

National File report: While the Trudeau government, much like Biden’s in the United States, has desperately sought to paint any opposition to its agenda as coming from violent right-wing extremists, the Canadian trucker protests against Trudeau’s mandates proved to be the largest peaceful act of civil disobedience in the nation’s history – at least on the part of those opposed to vaccine mandates.

In Winnipeg during the convoy demonstrations, a far-left Antifa member who has been accused of serial pedophilia tried to kill several demonstrators by ramming them with his vehicle. Despite mowing down and injuring four with his SUV, police refused to call the attack terrorism or even to call it a politically-motivated assault, instead claiming the attack was a mere “hit and run.”

The media cover-up of the Winnipeg convoy attack is in total contrast to the treatment of convoy demonstrators themselves, who Canadian media and PM Trudeau accused of being “Nazis” and “Confederates” and “white supremacists” among other things, for not wanting to accept an experimental jab.