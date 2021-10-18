Trudeau Admin BANS Phrase “Let’s Go Brandon”

The Trudeau administration has officially banned the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” from being used by government employees. Anyone caught using the phrase will face “immediate termination without recourse”.

Yes, really.

In a letter recently sent to government employees, Shared Services Canada said that no one is allowed to say “Let’s Go Brandon” or any variation of the phrase.

“The use of colloquialism or saying with intended double meaning or offense are strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication,” the letter warned.

Redvoicemedia.com reports: This will be a “zero tolerance” issue, said the organization with no sense of humor. Additionally, violating the policy will result in “dismissal without recourse or labour union representation.”