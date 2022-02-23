Trucker Convoy Heading To DC Is Being ‘Closely Monitored’ By Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “closely monitoring” the trucker convoy that is heading to Washington, DC to protest against covid vaccine mandates and restrictions.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Pelosi’s deputy chief Of staff, Drew Hammill, said: “We are monitoring the situation closely but deferred to the USCP, which is in charge of security”

The trucker convoy is expected to arrive in DC ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1st

As Breitbart News reports:

Kyle Sefcik, organizer and leader of the Freedom Convoy USA 2022, told WUSA CBS 9 that he is scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Friday and drive to D.C. The peaceful convoy will be composed of trucks and motorcycles and does not intend to gather at the Capitol. Instead, the convoy will protest near the White House and the National Mall with Christian bands and preachers. […] Sefcik told the outlet that convoy could disrupt major corridors of the greater Maryland and northern Virginia area and roads that serve as a major commuting passageway and route for commercial deliveries into the district.

Sefcik told WUSA CBS 9:

We have to get the attention in the most peaceful way and this is our way of doing it. Do we want to stop businesses from being able to be open and people being able to get to work and school? No. We don’t want to cause this at all which is why we’re telling the president ahead of time to end this now. We don’t even have to come.

Approximately 38,000 individuals have signed up for the convoy, according to Sefcik.