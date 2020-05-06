Trojan Horse: Committee To Smuggle Michelle Obama Into White House as Biden’s VP Is Pushing Hard

The nightmare scenario of another Obama in the White House is one step closer to reality as a new push by left-wing activists to draft former First Lady Michelle Obama as Joe Biden’s running mate begins gaining momentum on the left.

The “Committee to Draft Michelle Obama” filed with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) last month.

What this really appears to be is an attempt by the committee to use Joe Biden as a Trojan horse to smuggle a person who could not be elected president into the White House.

The plan, some believe, is for Biden to pick a vice president to take over as president when he inevitably has to resign because his mental capacity has degraded so far that he can no longer form a coherent sentence.

On Monday, the Chicago Defender printed a disturbing news release from the group in its entirety.

“Joe Biden has said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate ‘in a heartbeat.’ The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump,” the release read.

“The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring. However strongly we support Ms. Obama as Vice President Biden’s running mate, we will transfer our resolve to whoever joins the ticket to defeat the most dangerous incumbent in the history of our nation.”

“With a historic battle to reclaim the soul of America looming this November and the peril caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, it remains in the best interest of the Democratic Party to nominate a vice-presidential candidate who has the trust of the American people, a vision to lead our nation forward and empathy for the challenges faced by all Americans,” the release went on.

“Ms. Obama, the most admired woman in America, will be a vital asset this November, when Vice President Biden will face an uphill battle to combat the lies and deceit emanating from the White House.

“Her credibility as a trusted leader and a strong symbol of unity within the Democratic Party would certainly help Democrats defeat Republicans up and down the ballot.”

WesternJournal report: There’s more, but really, who cares? The gist of the entire news release is “Orange Man Bad” and “Michelle Obama good.”

I mean come on, she has “credibility as a trusted leader”? A leader of what? The group never says.

Democrats have wanted Michelle Obama as president from the day her husband handed the reigns to Donald Trump.

They have dreamed of it and, even after she said, many times, that she didn’t want to be president, they appear to have no plans to quit.

She has never run a business, held a political office, managed a McDonald’s or done anything that would qualify her as a leader.

But when you are clueless as to what leading the most powerful nation on earth entails, she is as good a choice as any.