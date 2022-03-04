Triple-Vaxxed Joy Behar Collapses Live on TV, Face-Plants In Front of Audience

The View host Joy Behar, a prominent vaccine campaigner who recently announced she would be wearing masks for the rest of her life, suffered a sudden and unexplained collapse live on air yesterday.

The 79-year-old radical leftist was walking onstage at the start of the live show when she suddenly collapsed just before reaching her seat.

Cameras captured Behar face-planting on the stage, with the disturbing vision beamed out to audiences across the country.

Joy Behar falls on the set of The View pic.twitter.com/BZoucdL7QF — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 3, 2022

NYPost report: Co-hosts Sara Haines, 44, and legal eagle Sunny Hostin, 53, were heard gasping before they tried to help Behar get up.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.”

Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran onstage for added support.

Behar did not suffer serious injury, and was able to continue on with the show.

While the flustered comedian may not be quick on her feet, she laughed off the face-plant fiasco with her quick wit.

“Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!” the longtime funny lady quipped as she sat down at the table.

The star later turned serious, telling anyone who suffers a fall to monitor their symptoms.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

She ended on a light note, stating: “I’m a klutz!”

Behar’s fall is the latest headline incident for “The View” veteran, who first appeared on the show back in 1997.

Just last week, Behar was blasted after she complained that the war in Ukraine could impact her planned vacation to Italy.

Meanwhile, last month, Behar told audiences that she would be wearing masks in public indefinitely, before she was busted sitting mask-less in a New York City restaurant just days later.