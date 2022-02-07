Tributes Pour In Following ‘Sudden Death’ Of Irish Teenager

Tributes have been flooding in following the sudden death of 14 year old Ryan Whelan-Griffin who passed away last Wednesday.

Ryan, who lived in Co Meath was described as being a ‘beloved’ son and an ‘accomplished’ footballer by those closest to him.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The Mirror reports: Premier Division side Drogheda United FC were among those to pay tribute to one of their “great young fans”.

They wrote on Facebook: “Everyone at Drogheda United is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our great young fans, Ryan Whelan Griffin, son of former club director and licensing officer, Shane Griffin.

“Our hearts go out to Shane and his family. Rest In Peace Ryan.”

While a local mourner added: “To Ryan’s Mum, Dad, brother, family & friends… I’m so sorry for the loss of your beautiful boy. I will keep Ryan and his family & friends in my thoughts and prayers for a very long time. May his soul rest in peace.”

And Ryan’s local side Duleek Schoolboys and Girls Football Club also hailed the “accomplished player”, confirming that the club would be postponing all activities until Tuesday as a mark of respect.

They wrote: “Duleek Schoolboys and Girls Football Club wish to express their condolences to the Griffin and Whelan families on the passing of Ryan.

“Ryan was a member of the club from a very young age coming through the academy and playing in various teams up through the ranks including Duleek Rockets, Duleek Tigers and most recently one of our two U15 teams.

“He was guided along the way by his dad Shane who has served the club as a coach for over eight years, currently lead coach with the U15 side that Ryan was a part of.

“Ryan was an accomplished player both as an outfielder and a goalkeeper and indeed played a starring role in goals when the Duleek Tigers won the U8 Drogheda League Shield in 2015 beating Drogheda Boys in the final on penalties. Ryan saved two penalties in the shoot out.