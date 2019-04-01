Trey Gowdy: Hillary Clinton Accused Trump of What She Was Guilty Of — Russian Collusion

Hillary Clinton performed the oldest trick Saul Alinsky’s political playbook — accuse your opponent of that which you are guilty of yourself— when she accused Trump of colluding with Russia, according to former Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Democrats have spent the last three years attempting to occupy the moral high ground while smearing Trump, however according to Trey Gowdy it’s time for liberals to acknowledge that it was Hillary Clinton, not Trump, who accepted support from Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Now that special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation into RussiaGate, finding no collusion by Trump, it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Trey Gowdy says that Democrats need to acknowledge that it was only Hillary Clinton’s campaign that accepted support from Russia in 2016. pic.twitter.com/jpHTRxhEyh — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) March 29, 2019

WesternJournal reports: During one of the presidential debates in 2016, Clinton made the false claim that Trump is a Russian “puppet,” but it seems that she was projecting. In fact, Clinton was the one who indirectly paid Russians for the debunked Steele dossier.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum on Fox News on Wednesday, Gowdy explained Clinton’s connection to Russia.

“There is only one campaign that took negative information from Russia. There is only one campaign that actually paid for that information,” Gowdy said.

“Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign was actually spending money to dig up Russian dirt on Trump,” Gowdy added.

Of course, Gowdy is referring to the infamous Steele dossier, which was an anti-Trump report that former British spy Christopher Steele compiled.

The dossier outlined Trump’s alleged connections with Russia, but it was later debunked in part because of its inconsistencies and Steele’s questionable method of collecting information.

Steele’s dossier might have been completely wrong, but he did have sources in the Russian government.

Marc A. Thiessen, columnist for The Washington Post, offered a more in-depth explanation of Clinton’s connection to Russia in August.

“In April 2016, Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias retained opposition research firm Fusion GPS to compile incriminating information on Trump. Fusion GPS in turn hired Christopher Steele, a former British MI6 operative with sources among Russian government officials,” Thiessen explained.

“That means a paid agent of the Clinton campaign approached Russian officials for damaging material on Trump,” Thiessen summarized.

Unlike the phony Russian collusion conspiracy theory, Clinton’s “opposition research” was an example of someone paying for Russian dirt in an attempt to influence the election.

And Gowdy questions why House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is still focused on the debunked collusion theory instead of looking into Clinton’s campaign.

“I’ve never heard him address that,” Gowdy said about Schiff. “I’ve heard him talk about the Trump Tower meeting where nothing happened.”

“I think he’d be taken a little bit more seriously if every once in a while he acknowledged the only campaign that took information from Russia was the campaign he supported,” Gowdy said.

If Democrats were serious about investigating potential Russian connections, they would also demand an investigation into Clinton’s 2016 campaign.