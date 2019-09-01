Trey Gowdy: I’ll Apologize to Weasel Comey ‘When It Snows in HELL’

Trey Gowdy has slammed fired FBI director James Comey for claiming he is owed apologies for his role in the Russia hoax.

The former Rep. told Fox News that he will never apologize to somebody who willfully violated FBI and DOJ policies in order to oust a Democratically elected President.

“I’m certainly not going to apologize to anyone who violated FBI and Department of Justice policies, who violated an employment agreement, who shared sensitive information about an ongoing investigation, who sent classified information to an unauthorized person, and then had amnesia when the FBI came to his home to try to retrieve government property,” Gowdy said on Friday.

When asked a second time if he plans on apologizing to Comey, Gowdy said, “What temperature is it in Hell right now? Is it snowing? When it snows in hell, you let me know.”

“Why would I apologize to somebody who has been dinged on both of the major investigations by a guy like Michael Horowitz, who is hardly a Republican!” he added.

WATCH: