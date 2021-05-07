Trevor Noah: ‘Why the Hell Are Vaccinated Peeps Wearing Masks?!’

Left-wing comedian Trevor Noah has spoken out against the Biden administration for telling citizens who have recieved the vaccine to continue wearing masks.

Biden's CDC recently issued new guidelines detailing how those who receive the vaccine should continue wearing masks and social distancing from others.

“The really frustrating thing…is that they’ve spent months, they’ve spent 5 months telling us to get vaccinated – ‘oh get vaccinated and this will all be over’ – and I was like great, I’ll get all four vaccines if it means I’ll get my life back,” said Noah.

“But now they’re putting out a chart and it says even if you get vaccinated, you can only do two more things without a mask on – two!”

“Guys, what the hell? The shit you’re telling people is incoherent. You’re telling us these new vaccines are 95% effective and will stop coronavirus but we still can’t do anything without a mask on – which is it?”

The penny may have finally dropped for this monumental dipshit. pic.twitter.com/l8VJCPV5SI — Gar🐝 J👀man (@Gee2TheAitch) May 6, 2021

“Is this one of the most effective vaccines in the world or does it not work? It’s not clear messaging especially if you’re desperately trying to convince people to get the vaccine.”

Summit.news reports: Noah compared the situation to if every time someone ordered an Uber, they were told, “Oh, your Uber’s coming in 5 minutes, but maybe also get a lift, you know, just in case.”

Apparently, Noah didn’t get the memo that the “new normal” means continuing to be subjected to pedantic restrictions even if you’ve already slavishly complied with all the previous demands.

As we have previously highlighted, the scientific elite don’t really care about encouraging more people to get vaccinated, they’re just creating the justification to discriminate against those who refuse to do so.

Elsewhere, the Comedy Central host also suggested that media outlets shouldn’t report on adverse side-effects from vaccines.

“The media loves running stories about the few people who are having adverse reactions to the vaccine. ‘Oh man got a vaccine, now his foot is sore. Oh, woman got a vaccine, now she forgot it’s Thursday.’ Because even though those cases are a tiny minority, those are the stories that people want to hear the most, right?” he said.