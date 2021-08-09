Treasonous Gov. Brian Kemp Booed off Stage for Helping Democrats Steal the Election

RINO Gov. Brian Kemp was loudly booed off stage and called “a sack of sh*t” by a furious crowd on Saturday over his betrayal to President Trump and his blocking of forensic audits of the 2020 election results.

As the much-hated Georgia governor took to the stage at an event hosted by the Georgia Republican Party on Saturday, he was booed by the entire crowd.

Brian Kemp booed in Georgia and called a sack of shit pic.twitter.com/7yoV22f1Hf — Unconcious Black Conservative (@UnconciousBlk) August 7, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “I have been fighting for you – on the roads over the last couple of months – fighting against big corporations,” Kemp declared in speech that can barely be heard over roaring jeers.

He’s the Governor. pic.twitter.com/OHNa5Rf5Ty — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) August 7, 2021

Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 after President Trump proudly endorsed him. Then in November 2020, he stabbed Trump in the back, aggressively dismissing the president’s warnings about significant voting anomalies.

The disgraced governor rushed to certify the fraudulent election results without allowing GOP poll watchers to check signatures on absentee ballots.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, a former Democrat who switched to the GOP after he renounced the left’s communist platform, is calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate “scores of duplicate ballots that are missing chain of custody documents” and is demanding the sitting sell-out Georgia governor resign.

Today, in addition to @BrianKempGA resignation, I am calling for an IMMEDIATE GBI investigation into reports of duplicate ballot counts and thousands of missing chain of custody documents.



Our Governor had a DUTY to do his due diligence before certifying our election.



He FAILED — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) July 14, 2021

As The Gateway Pundit reported, over 10,300 people voted in a Georgia County they no longer lived in. These are illegal votes according to Georgia law and nearly comprise Trump’s loss margin of 12,670 votes.

Rather than working to secure the state for Trump and the American people amid Georgia’s documented election corruption, Kemp decided to hunt quail and party.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweets photo of his family Saturday at UGA's football game in Sanford Stadiumhttps://t.co/OkekYOQSo0 — Ryne Dennis (@RyneDennis) November 22, 2020

If traitorous Republicans who allowed the presidency to be stolen expect legitimate reelection, they’re in for a rude awakening.

GA Governor Brian Kemp says he can’t call for a #forensicaudit.



HE IS WRONG.



Congresswoman @mtgreenee disagrees.



State Senators @burtjonesforga & @BeachforGA say it’s the only way to get it done.



The Gov doesn’t want to talk about it or be bothered about this. Why Governor? pic.twitter.com/XbQaW3u9rw — Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) August 8, 2021

Voters have repeatedly made it clear to Kemp’s his time is up.

Outrage against traitorous Republicans amongst voters will only escalate as the next election nears, national co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots Debbie Dooley told The Gateway Pundit on Sunday.

“Those boos are a reflection that Brian Kemp and his political consultants are completely underestimating the lingering anger toward the Georgia establishment for not calling a special session to investigate election fraud, it does not require approval of the Georgia legislature,” she said. “He betrayed us, and he betrayed the nation.

“Georgia still doesn’t have constitutional carry, liberal districts are exploiting the pandemic to consolidate Democrat control and Brian Kemp just hides in the Governor’s mansion in hopes of avoiding crowds like this. Twenty percent of Republicans will sit out the general election if he is the nominee.”