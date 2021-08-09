Treasonous Gov. Brian Kemp Booed off Stage for Helping Democrats Steal the Election

As the much-hated Georgia governor took to the stage at an event hosted by the Georgia Republican Party on Saturday, he was booed by the entire crowd.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “I have been fighting for you – on the roads over the last couple of months – fighting against big corporations,” Kemp declared in speech that can barely be heard over roaring jeers.
Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 after President Trump proudly endorsed him. Then in November 2020, he stabbed Trump in the back, aggressively dismissing the president’s warnings about significant voting anomalies.
The disgraced governor rushed to certify the fraudulent election results without allowing GOP poll watchers to check signatures on absentee ballots.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, a former Democrat who switched to the GOP after he renounced the left’s communist platform, is calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate “scores of duplicate ballots that are missing chain of custody documents” and is demanding the sitting sell-out Georgia governor resign.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, over 10,300 people voted in a Georgia County they no longer lived in. These are illegal votes according to Georgia law and nearly comprise Trump’s loss margin of 12,670 votes.
Rather than working to secure the state for Trump and the American people amid Georgia’s documented election corruption, Kemp decided to hunt quail and party.
If traitorous Republicans who allowed the presidency to be stolen expect legitimate reelection, they’re in for a rude awakening.
Voters have repeatedly made it clear to Kemp’s his time is up.
Outrage against traitorous Republicans amongst voters will only escalate as the next election nears, national co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots Debbie Dooley told The Gateway Pundit on Sunday.
“Those boos are a reflection that Brian Kemp and his political consultants are completely underestimating the lingering anger toward the Georgia establishment for not calling a special session to investigate election fraud, it does not require approval of the Georgia legislature,” she said. “He betrayed us, and he betrayed the nation.
“Georgia still doesn’t have constitutional carry, liberal districts are exploiting the pandemic to consolidate Democrat control and Brian Kemp just hides in the Governor’s mansion in hopes of avoiding crowds like this. Twenty percent of Republicans will sit out the general election if he is the nominee.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
