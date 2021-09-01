Treason: Democrats Block Bill to Rescue Thousands of Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

House Democrats blocked legislation on Tuesday to rescue thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan following Biden’s botched withdrawal.

The legislation would have also funded an accounting of the billions of dollars of military arms Biden and his woke US generals left behind for the Taliban terrorist regime.

“House Democrats have had not one, but two opportunities to join House Republicans in supporting legislation to hold this administration accountable and do whatever is necessary to save lives. Both times, they declined to join our efforts to do so. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Gallagher. “American lives are on the line and we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to get them home. Congress cannot sit on the sidelines while hundreds of our fellow citizens have been left behind enemy lines.”