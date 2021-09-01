Treason: Democrats Block Bill to Rescue Thousands of Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

House Democrats blocked legislation on Tuesday to rescue thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan following Biden’s botched withdrawal.
The legislation would have also funded an accounting of the billions of dollars of military arms Biden and his woke US generals left behind for the Taliban terrorist regime.
Rep. Mike Gallagher on Tuesday slammed Democrats for blocking the House from passing his legislation that would have forced the Biden Administration to produce a plan to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Gallagher joined a group of House Republicans in requesting this bill be passed by Unanimous Consent but had his request rejected on the House Floor.
“House Democrats have had not one, but two opportunities to join House Republicans in supporting legislation to hold this administration accountable and do whatever is necessary to save lives. Both times, they declined to join our efforts to do so. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Gallagher. “American lives are on the line and we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to get them home. Congress cannot sit on the sidelines while hundreds of our fellow citizens have been left behind enemy lines.”
Specifically, Rep. Gallagher’s bill would:
- Demand a plan from the Biden Administration to bring Americans home,
- Request an accounting of all the equipment left behind,
- Require transparency on any deals or agreements made by the Biden Administration with the Taliban,
- Establish a sense of Congress that that Taliban should not be recognized as the government of Afghanistan, and
- Prohibit any federal funding or sanctions relief to the Taliban.
Click HERE to watch a press conference led by Leader McCarthy following House Democrats’ decision to block Rep. Gallagher’s bill from being considered.
