‘Travel Bans Are No Longer Racist!’ Biden Enacts Africa Travel Ban

President Joe Biden has come under fire for enacting travel restrictions on eight countries after calling President Trump’s restrictions in 2020 “racist” and “xenophobic.”

Trump issued travel restrictions on countries around the globe after the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic arrived in the United States in 2020.

Biden immediately slammed Trump for banning countries like China, calling the protectionist measures racist and xenophobic, like this tweet from February 1, 2020, following a travel-ban announcement:

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: On Friday, the world was awakened to a rapidly spreading coronavirus variant originating from African nations.

Biden issued a travel ban on the African nations Friday, causing many individuals to note his hypocrisy:

Is Biden's new travel ban targeting Africa "racist"? — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 26, 2021

Biden/Harris just banned all travel from several African countries over the new COVID variant…



Remember that they campaigned AGAINST international travel bans to protect the US from the spread of disease. So much for stopping COVID in this first hundred days. pic.twitter.com/yK72WAizvI — Adam Korzeniewski 🇺🇸 (@RealAdamK) November 26, 2021

Never forget that while Trump was banning Travel from China to try to stop the spread of COVID to America, Democrats were focused on Impeaching him. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2021

A racist ban on all black ppl from entering the country https://t.co/wkrzXRCH0W — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 26, 2021

Biden now: forget what I said. https://t.co/jSJgN9abse — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) November 26, 2021

Sounds kinda racist and xenophobic. https://t.co/JhhSMCeikS — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 26, 2021

It was never about what’s right, but to punish normal Americans. https://t.co/6DpoDXDbur — Adam Korzeniewski 🇺🇸 (@RealAdamK) November 26, 2021

We will see if Democrats hold this admin to the same “standard” and call this a xenophobic action by the Biden-Harris Administration since they are targeting African countries. https://t.co/NUH8WxI8pz — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) November 26, 2021

Another Biden denunciation of travel bans in March 2020 pic.twitter.com/jjXFtRzWyI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 26, 2021

Do your cardio, lift, get vaccinated if at risk, and live your life. https://t.co/blDnzQLEeB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 26, 2021