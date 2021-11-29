‘Traumatized’ ASU Students Demand Kyle Rittenhouse Be Expelled From School

The ‘woke’ mob at Arizona State University have issued a set of urgent demands that calls on the school to immediately expel Kyle Rittenhouse from campus due to their “trauma” following the verdict.

Following the news that dozens of colleges and universities across America were offering “therapy” for students “traumatized” by the Rittenhouse verdict, ASU activists decided to up the ante and demand that “white supremacist” and “blood-thirsty murderer” Rittenhouse be deprived of an education.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In addition to issuing their woke demands, radical student organizations like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán), Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition are planning a rally this week to “get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off [the] campus.”

Rittenhouse is a student at ASU, but he is not on campus and is enrolled as an online student. He has however expressed interest in attending classes in person at the school.

Despite him only attending the college virtually, organizers are ridiculously calling students and faculty to attend the rally in order to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system – Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims. Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met [and] to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

Student organizations at ASU are organizing a protest to get Kyle Rittenhouse (who is an online student) kicked out of ASU pic.twitter.com/qHy4xM6nri — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2021

Absolute nonsense.

Even though the Rittenhouse case had absolutely nothing to do with race and no evidence was ever presented to indicate Rittenhouse had racist motives at all, the triggered students are also demanding that the school issue official statements condemning white supremacy and “racist” Rittenhouse.

They are also calling on the school to defund campus police and redistribute the funds to the school’s so-called “all-inclusive” multicultural center.

Keep in mind, this multicultural center is the same “safe space” that came into the spotlight in September after a video showed two black students demanding that two white, male students leave the space due to the fact that they are white. One of the unhinged activists can be heard saying: “You’re making the space uncomfortable … You’re white. Do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered,” while repeatedly telling them to leave.

In addition to the protest and ridiculous list of demands, ASU student Taskina Bhuiya started a Change.org petition against the jury’s verdict, calling for Rittenhouse to be “held accountable for the crimes he has committed.” The posting unironically states “ASU should be a safe and inclusive place for all students, which will be disrupted if Kyle Rittenhouse is allowed to attend this school.”

“Inclusive for all” – that is, unless you must be “held accountable” by the woke mob because they didn’t get the outcome they desired. What a joke.

So far, hundreds have signed the petition “Rittenhouse should pay for his crimes.”

The mob failed to get Rittenhouse once – then twice, even with the help of the establishment – and now the unhinged activists are out for him yet again.

Immediately after the jury rightly acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges, politicians and media figures lashed out at the judge, the jury, and the US legal system, calling the verdict racist and unjust. With then-candidate Biden calling Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” – and woke mainstream news legal analysts pumping propaganda like calling the trial “white supremacy on steroids” – it’s no wonder these misinformed (or opportunistic) activists still feel emboldened and justified enough to go after this young man despite acting in self-defense against a mob of violent thugs.