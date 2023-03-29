Transgender Youth Most Likely Group To Support Violent Radicalization, Peer Reviewed Study Finds

A peer-reviewed study conducted by Canadian researchers found that transgender youth are the most likely group in society to become “violently radicalized,” and are more likely to support “violent radicalization” than biological women and other groups.

The study, titled “Meaning in Life, Future Orientation and Support for Violent Radicalization Among Canadian College Students During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was published in 2022 in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

While the mainstream media continues to push the narrative that white Christians are the most dangerous group in society, the reality is very different. As this study proves, transgender youth are far more likely to support violent radicalism than any other group.

The term “violent radicalization” is defined by the authors as a “complex and multidimensional phenomenon” in which an individual or a group “increases support for violence as a legitimate means to reach a specific goal,” whether it be political, social, religious, or other.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased levels of uncertainty and social polarization in our societies, compromising young people’s capacity to envision a positive future and maintain a meaningful sense of purpose in life,” the authors wrote. “Schools and colleges are in a privileged position to implement preventive interventions to support a positive future orientation and the presence of a meaning in life among young people during these challenging and uncertain times and reduce the risk of violence related to extreme ideologies in our rapidly changing society.”

For their study, researchers examined surveys submitted by a total of 3,100 college students between the ages of 16 and 25 from 18 different colleges in Quebec, Canada, during the second wave of the pandemic.

The study found that “transgender and gender diverse students reported higher support for violent radicalisation compared to students who identified as women,” before authors later concluded that “transgender and gender-diverse youth emerge as the group at the highest risk of support for violent radicalisation.”

“This is in line with results of a recent survey conducted during the pandemic that highlighted high levels of support for violent radicalisation as well as psychological distress among gender minorities,” the study authors wrote, referring to a 2021 study by separate Canadian researchers titled “Conspiracy Theories, Psychological Distress, and Sympathy for Violent Radicalization in Young Adults during the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Cross-Sectional Study.”

The study findings come as police in Nashville, Tennessee, continue to investigate the shooting of six people—including three young children—at Covenant Christian Academy by a former student who identified as transgender and used male pronouns.

Police said on Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, was being treated for an “emotional disorder” prior to the shooting. Officials did not provide further details regarding the emotional disorder or the treatment she was receiving.

Hale entered the school at around 10 a.m. by shooting her way through glass doors on the side of the building. She then opened fire on a common area, killing victims Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all aged 9, and Mike Hill, 61, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school.

Police said that the attacker had written a detailed “manifesto” prior to the shooting, which along with other materials, revealed that the attack had been “calculated and planned.”

The Nashville Police Department and FBI are investigating the shooting.