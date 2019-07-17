Transgender Weightlifter Takes Home Two Gold Medals in 2019 Pacific Games

A transgender woman took home two gold medals and a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting competition this month at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Laurel Hubbard steamrolled the competition in the women’s division, finishing first in the snatch-lift and combined categories.

The gold medal winner was born as Gavin Hubbard, and competed in the male weightlifting division until he transitioned in 2012.

Washingtontimes.com reports: Laurel Hubbard won two gold medals and a silver in the three heavyweight categories, for women weighing more than 87 kilograms, or 192 pounds, finishing first in the snatch-lift and combined categories and second in the clean-and-jerk.

According to Caldron Pool, a Christian website that reported the outcome, the woman in second place was Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year after Hubbard withdrew with an injured elbow.