Transgender School Shooter Admits She Targeted Students Who Mocked Her

Accused transgender school shooter Maya Elizabeth McKinney has admitted to police she targeted students who mocked her gender identity.

Devon Erickson, a registered Democrat, and Alec McKinney, the 16-year-old daughter of a twice-deported illegal alien felon, opened fire on two classrooms at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 7, killing one and injuring eight others.

McKinney told investigators that she shot up the school because her classmates had taunted her over her transgenderism.

She planned to “shoot and kill” kids who had called her “disgusting” in a bid to make them “suffer from trauma like he had to in his life”.

CBS News reports:

A high school student charged in a classmate’s death during a Colorado school shooting told police that he planned the attack for weeks and intended to target classmates who repeatedly mocked his gender identity. Written summaries of police interviews with the two suspected shooters portray 16-year-old Alec McKinney as the leader of the attack, enlisting 18-year-old Devon Erickson in the plan to kill the students who bullied McKinney, who identifies as male.

Both teenagers told police that they broke into a gun safe at one of the teenager’s homes before walking into the STEM School Highlands Ranch on the afternoon of May 7 with a guitar case and a backpack concealing four guns.

McKinney “said he wanted the kids at the school to experience bad things, have to suffer from trauma like he had had to in his life,” the document said. “He wanted everyone in that school to suffer and realize that the world is a bad place.”

Both teenagers are charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

Prosecutors charged McKinney as an adult; his attorneys have said they plan to ask a judge to move the case back to juvenile court. Neither has entered a plea yet, and their attorneys opposed the unsealing of records associated with the criminal cases.

[…] During a police interview, Erickson told police that McKinney sent him a Snapchat message on the night of May 6 telling him not to go to school the next day because McKinney wanted to get revenge “on a lot of people.” McKinney identifies as male and told police that classmates called him “disgusting,” made fun of him and repeatedly referred to him “as a she.”