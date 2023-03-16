Transgender Pedophile Found Guilty of Raping Child With ‘Her Penis’

A convicted child sex offender, who later claimed to identify as a woman, has been found guilty of raping a child with “her penis” soon after being released from prison. Dominic Risden, 24, who now identifies as a transgender woman named ‘Lexi-Rose Crawford’, has been convicted of raping a female friend in April 2019 at the Bristol Crown Court. This conviction follows a 2017 case where Risden, then identifying as a man, was found guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl whom he met on the internet.

After serving just half of his four-year sentence, Risden began to identify as a woman, using female pronouns and adopting the name ‘Lexi-Rose Crawford.’ Just weeks after being released early on license conditions, the convicted sex offender went to the home of a female friend to play video games, where he attempted to molest the victim.

The victim, who has been left unidentified for legal reasons, told the court that Risden “wanted me to lie down next to her and then tried to start, like, cuddling me, which I don’t feel comfortable with anyway. And then she started removing my clothes, which I didn’t want. I did keep saying that, like, ‘I don’t want to.'”

The victim also revealed that she didn’t try to fend off Risden because she didn’t know how to without using physical contact that could have made her appear to be in the wrong. On the first day of the trial, Risden appeared before the court with a chin full of stubble and a short mustache, but they were shaved off by the second day of the trial. The convicted sex offender also “inexplicably” adopted an American accent for the proceedings.

Despite not having legally changed their gender, Risden was referred to as “miss” throughout the four-day trial. The formal indictment in the case accused Risden of using “her penis” to rape the woman.

Reacting to the headlines, Nigel Farage commented, “Just having a look at the papers today, ‘A Trans Predator has Been Convicted of Raping a Friend with Her Penis’… have we all gone mad?” adding that it represented the “utter lunacy” of modern gender theories.

This case is just one example of the controversy surrounding the placement of alleged transgender women in female-only prisons. Fierce backlash over First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s inability to answer whether Adam Graham (Isla Bryson) was, in fact, a woman was largely credited with her being forced to resign from her post. The backlash also saw the Scottish Prison Service follow the UK government’s lead in scrapping the Sturgeon-era policy of allowing prisoners to “self-identify” with the gender of their preference.

Risden will be sentenced on May 10th. It is believed that, due to recent changes to the UK policy, they will be placed in a male prison.