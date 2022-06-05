Transgender Pedophile Avoids Prison after ‘Woke’ Judge Rules It Would Be “Too Difficult to Cope With”

A biological male pedophile who raped multiple children has avoided prison after telling a judge overseeing his case that he identifies as female.

68-year-old convicted pedophile Peter Selby was found with over 125,000 images and videos of child rape stored on various electronic devices, some depicting children as young as 3-years-old.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to reports, Selby confessed his guilt to police immediately upon their search of his home for the materials, claiming that his addiction to adult pornography had “morphed” into full blown pedophilia.

Nationalfile.com reports: Though Peter Selby was convicted of crimes at trial and sentenced to 14 months of incarceration, he will avoid prison or jail altogether thanks to him “identifying” as a transgender woman. Despite the judge’s admission at sentencing that Selby’s conviction proved “just how deviant [his] sexual desires are,” he was let off the hook because of his transgenderism, with the judge expressing concerns over how he would “cope” with the “anxiety” of being a trans in prison.

“You identify as transgender and that has caused issues for you and anxiety for you in how you would cope with that if you were immediately sent to prison,” the judge said at sentencing, opting to instead suspend the jail term which, under UK law, allows offenders to completely avoid incarceration. Instead, Selby will merely attend counseling and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

“You are someone who is transgender and the impact of custody would be significant for you in the circumstances,” said the judge, justifying the incredibly light sentence.