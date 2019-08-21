Transgender Book for Teens Includes Account of 6-Year-Old Performing Oral Sex and ‘Liking It’

A transgender book for teens which contains graphic descriptions of oral sex carried out by children as young as 6-years-old is being promoted in the youth sections of local libraries, according to Kirralie Smith, director of Binary Australia.

The book, Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out, tells the story of six young adults and their journey to becoming transgender.

CaldronPool report: An excerpt of the book gives a shocking account of a 6-year-old performing oral sex on the “guys in the neighborhood” and enjoying it, without any mention of it being illegal or harmful.

From six up, I used to kiss other guys in my neighborhood, make out with them, and perform oral sex on them. I liked it. I used to love oral. And I touched their you-know-whats. We were really young, but that’s what we did.

“These stories are being promoted to young people who may not have the capacity to judge whether this is good or bad behaviour,” Ms Smith said.

“And despite the illicit nature of their accounts, each concludes by celebrating their transition.”

In a video posted on YouTube Ms Smith urged parents to check their local libraries and school libraries to ensure children are not reading books they shouldn’t be.

WATCH: