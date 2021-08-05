Trans YouTuber Who Raped His Disabled Mom To Be Jailed With Female Inmates

Transgender YouTuber Chris Chan has been sent to a women’s jail following the violent rape of his 79-year-old dementia-suffering mom.

The 39-year-old biological male, who says he now identifies as female, was arrested after leaked phone calls emerged in which he admitted to raping his elderly mother.

Chandler is being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail alongside 59 other female detainees.

Summit.news reports: “Chandler is biologically male but came out as a transgender woman at the end of 2014,” reports the Daily Mail.

He had been living with his mentally impaired mother Barbara for many years, who Chandler bizarrely claims “made the first move” before they kissed according to an audio recording posted to an instant messaging platform.

“She was partially confused at one point, but then she came around, obviously,” claimed Chandler, before going on to reveal that he now has sex with his own mother “every third night” and that she “enjoys it.”

The alleged rapist said he previously had sex dreams about his mother and approached the situation with “care and caution” before embarking on intercourse with her.

Numerous respondents to the alleged rape took to Twitter to express their disgust – not over the rape – but about the fact that Chan had been “misgendered.”