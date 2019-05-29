Trans Woman Wins Female Track Championship

A transgender woman has won the NCAA women’s track championship over the weekend.

Cece Telfer, a biological male, won the women’s 400 meter hurdles on Saturday night and beat the second place competitor by over a second.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The coach praised Cece Telfer for being the first student-athlete in Franklin Pierce history to collect an individual national title.

“It was tough conditions out here with the wind and the heat over the last three days but, as she has over the last six months, CeCe proved herself to be tough enough to handle it,” head coach Zach Emerson said.

“Today was a microcosm of her entire season; she was not going to let anything slow her down. I’ve never met anybody as strong as her mentally in my entire life,” Emerson said.

The NCAA boasts of its “inclusion of transgender student-athletes” because they believe in and are committed to “diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators. We seek to establish and maintain an inclusive culture that fosters equitable participation for student-athletes and career opportunities for coaches and administrators from diverse backgrounds.”

The left is completely destroying women’s sports.

Recall, “Rachel” McKinnon is a man who won the women’s cycling world championship in October of last year — all he had to do was show up and say he was a woman named Rachel and next thing you know he’s the world champion.

Two biological males have also crushed female competitors in high school track in Connecticut, ultimately destroying scholarship opportunities for young girls.

Meanwhile the feminists are silent on this issue.

Here is Cece in action: