Trans Porn Director Sentenced for Forcing 7-Yr-Old Daughter To Perform in ‘Sadistic’ Videos

Fact checked
May 7, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 2
Marina Volz, a biological male who identifies as a woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after forcing “her” 7-year-old daughter to participate in the production of “sadistic” child sexual abuse material.

Members of what has been described as a “family-owned transgender pornography production company” have been sentenced in connection with the horrific sexual abuse of the 7-year-old child.

Volz, born Matthew, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for forcing “her” 7-year-old daughter to participate in sexual acts, Anna Slatz reported for Reduxx.

The trans-identified male was arrested back in 2019 after the New Jersey Department of Child Protection became aware that Volz was creating hardcore pornography in a home where a child lives.

Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities found that the child in question had likely been exposed to sexually explicit material.

But it got even worse. Electronic devices were subsequently seized from the property, and an examination later uncovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the child, Slatz reported.

The child was then removed from the premises. The child’s mother lived in Oregon during the span of the abuse. Post Millennial report:

In addition to Volz, three others were arrested that were part of the pornography company, that reportedly specialized in fetish, taboo, and BDSM content.

Volz, alongside trans-identified male Ashley Romero, took the young girl from her mother and had transported her to New Jersey to use the child in the sexual exploitation material industry.

Following Volz’s arrest, the child now resides with relatives, and Volz has surrendered all parental rights.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that the young girl had been subjected to “a vortex of darkness” after being removed from her mother.

According to Slatz, “Assistant Somerset County Prosecutor Brian Stack said the four, who had formed a sadistic family unit, were ‘incapable of redemption,’ noting that none had taken responsibility for the harm they’d done.”

Judge Peter Tober noted, without going into full email that the girl had been subjected to torture-like conditions, noting the usage of neck collars, a cage located in the basement, and sex toys.

“If this was not heinous, cruel and depraved, I don’t know what is,” Tober said, adding that the girl had been taken from her real mother “solely for the sexual gratification” of others.

Volz has been sentenced on the charges of human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Volz has received 25 years in prison for the heinous crimes.

Romero, born Adam, was also handed a 25-year sentence after admitting to helping Volz transport the child with the intentions of sexually abusing her.

One piece of evidence recovered from the residence showed Romero sexually abusing the girl alongside 54-year-old Sean Allen, who has also been sentenced.

Allen has received a 12-year sentence for his role in the abuse.

Dulcinea Gnecco was also arrested alongside the others, and was charged with four counts of child endangerment. According to Slatz, Gnecco was the  cook for the house, and handled basic care for the child.

The four pled guilty on November 21 as part of an agreement Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. They will reportedly receive credit towards towards their sentence for time served behind bars since 2019.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)