Trans Killer Identifies As A Baby Demands Nappies, Baby Food & A Dummy In Jail

A convicted killer has been given a dummy by prison guards after claiming that she now identifies as a baby.

Sophie Eastwood, a 36 year old transgender woman who received a life sentence for strangling her cellmate with shoelaces, is now demanding nappies and baby food. The convicted killer is also demanding guards hold her hand as she is taken from her cell.

She is currently locked up at Polmont prison in Falkirk Scotland after killing 22-year-old Paul Algie in 2004. , has also asked for nappies and baby food.

The Mail Online reports: A young offender known as Daniel at the time, Eastwood was jailed in a young offenders’ institute at 18 for dangerous driving.

She was a month away from the end of her sentence when she strangled Mr Algie.

Guards then dubbed her ‘Hannibal Lecter Jr’ for her wicked mind games.

After realising she wasn’t a gay man in 2016, Eastwood transitioned four years ago.

She finished her 15-year minimum jail term in 2019 but has not been considered for release.

Essex-born Eastwood claims this is because she is trans, the Daily Record reported.

She has also demanded guards hold her hand when she leaves her cell.

And prison wardens are taking her demands seriously.

A source from the Scottish Prison Service told the paper: ‘This prisoner has been difficult and manipulative over the years, which is why she is still behind bars after 17 years.

‘She decided that she would “trans” from a man to woman, which is becoming more common in jails these days.

‘But this is obviously something else entirely.

The Scottish Prison Service has no protocol in place for dealing with prisoners who decide they are babies.’

The source claimed Eastwood’s continued imprisonment has nothing to do with her gender, but is because she refuses to ‘play by the rules’ or prepare for rehabilitation.

Eastwood claims a prison manager said she’d now be free if she was still a man.

She told the Record in 2020: ‘The prison service wanted me to have a psychological assessment as I hadn’t had one since starting to live as female.

‘I felt this was sexist and transphobic. The SPS was implying that as a man I didn’t ­represent a risk to the public but as a woman I did. I don’t think there’s any evidence to support that.’

The SPS source replied: ‘Eastwood is a complex person and intelligent but she is pretty demanding on the resources of the prison and enjoys being the centre of attention.’

She might just be ‘attention seeking’, they added.

Even so, the idea is being given ‘proper consideration’ for ‘human rights reasons’, they said.

Eastwood takes testosterone blockers and has been in women’s prisons since 2018.