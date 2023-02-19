Trans Horror Author Threatens To Slit JK Rowling’s Throat

A renowned transgender horror author who signed a letter last week condemning The New York Times’s recent coverage of transgender issues, has tweeted that she wants to slit J.K. Rowling‘s throat.

Gretchen Felker-Martin who identifies as a “trans dyke“, lashed out at the Harry Potter author as well as journalists Helen Joyce and Jesse Singal in a since-deleted series of tweets where she blamed them for the murder of a 16-year-old transgender person in Britain.

Accusing them of transphobia, she also tweeted: ‘If they all had one throat, man”

The Mail Online reports: She had earlier decried the murder of British transgender teenager Brianna Ghey 16, and suggested Rowling and her ilk had stoked violence which led to the killing. Cops have yet to share a possible motive for the murder, which has seen two 15 year-olds arrested.

Another writer she railed against, journalist Jesse Singal, condemned Felker-Martin for making the death threat, and said she has a long history of making threats of violence.

In Felker-Martin’s debut novel, Manhunt, published in February 2022, Rowling is murdered by being burned alive.

The book is promoted as ‘an explosive post-apocalyptic novel that follows trans women and trans men on a grotesque journey of survival.’ It has been lauded as ‘visceral’ ‘gripping’ and ‘brilliant’ by NPR and the New Yorker.

Felker-Martin’s tweet – which she has now deleted – came shortly before she joined 180 activists in signing a letter to the Times attacking their recent coverage of transgender issues, which has seen the paper examine whether young children should be given puberty blockers, or gender reassignment surgery.

Rowling has shared similar views, and also questioned whether trans women should be allowed access to some female-only spaces such as prisons, domestic abuse shelters, or sporting contests.

Singal, one of the authors Felker-Martin singled out in her death threat tweet, said he was appalled at her rhetoric, and warned it could translate to real world violence.

Singal found himself on the ‘hit list’ of aggressive transgender activists after he wrote a story in The Atlantic in 2018 discussing gender reassignment therapy for children.

The story – headlined: ‘When Children Say They Are Trans: Hormones? Surgery? The choices are fraught—and there are no easy answers’ – has made him, like Rowling, a figure of hate for the activists