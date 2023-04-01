Trans Activists Storm Florida State Capitol Chanting “Whose Schools, Our Schools!”

Angry transgender activists invaded the Florida state Capitol on Friday to protest legislative efforts to protect children from school indoctrination and to safeguard parental rights.

The activists stormed the Florida Capitol building outraged that state legislators were considering the Safety in Private Spaces Act. The act would, among other things, prevent people from using restrooms and other “changing facilities” such as locker rooms that did not correspond to their biological sex

Their “protest” comes just days after a transgender shooter murdered six people, including three children at a private Christian school in Nashville.

GWP reports: The trans activists in Tallahassee were furious over a bill called HB 1069. The legislation would bar school employees from asking students for their pronouns and sharing their own pronouns if they “do not correspond to that person’s sex.”

The bill would also boost parental rights by giving parents the ability to object to instructional material or library books and would require school educators to teach that sex is biologically determined.

The far-left “protesters” decided to invade the state capitol to air their grievances.

They were holding signs reading “Cure Transphobia” and “Stop Trans Genocide.”

WATCH:

Trans activists rally in Florida Capitol chanting "Whose schools? Our schools!" as bill passes that continues crackdown on sexual orientation and gender identity teachings



Video taken by reporter @Ernie_Sampera

One organizer dressed in a goofy tie-dye shirt can be heard screaming, “this fight does not end here. We keep showing up every single day. We keep making our voices heard.”

The man then leads the crowd into a chant of “whose schools? Our schools!”

They also booed legislators as they entered the chamber.

Demonstrators at the Florida Capitol are booing GOP lawmakers outside the House chamber.



This coming almost immediately after passage of legislation they’re calling “Don’t Say Gay 2.0.” pic.twitter.com/Pr1pIeRYn5 — Jason Delgado (@byJasonDelgado) March 31, 2023

The Republican-controlled House voted 77-35 along almost straight party lines to pass the bill.