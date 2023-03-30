Trans Activists Descend On Kentucky Capitol To Protest Trans Surgery Ban For Minors

Hundreds of trans activists surrounded the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday to protest legislation aimed at banning gender-affirming medical care for trans youths.
The protest follows this weeks killing of 6 at a Christian school in Nashville by a transgender shooter.
Female-to-male transgender shooter Audrey Hale killed 3 children and 3 adults at a Covenant School on Monday, sparking a renewed culture debate around the transgender movement and mental illness.
InfoWars reports: The trans mob gathered around the building picketing and screaming to protest the Republican legislature overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of Senate Bill 150, which would prohibit minors from undergoing radical trans surgeries.
From Courier Journal:
Hundreds of protesters had turned out at the statehouse Wednesday morning in anticipation of the legislature overriding the veto of SB 150. Among other things, the omnibus bill bans gender-affirming medical care for trans youths and requires doctors to detransition minors already using any of the restricted treatment options. The bill also allows teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
After making their way into the Capitol from a rally outside, the protesters draped pride flags above the Capitol rotunda where the conservative Family Foundation was holding its own rally.
The Senate took up the override vote shortly after 1 p.m. In the gallery, a few opponents shouted out during the floor debate, and several flipped their thumbs down following the vote.
A demonic trans non-binary goat beast led a chant of “Shame!” inside the building.
15-20 protesters were arrested, according to Democrat lawmakers who were present.
“When Trans kids are under attack, what do we do? Say ‘no,’ fight back,” the protesters chanted.
“While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court,” said Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, an LGBTQ organization.
SB 150 does the following:
- Bans all radical gender surgeries for minors
- Requires doctors to “de-transition” minors in their care if they’re using any of the restricted treatment options
- Prohibits conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity in school for K-12 students
- Requires school districts to forbid students from using bathrooms outside their biological sex
- Allows teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred gender pronouns
