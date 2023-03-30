Trans Activists Descend On Kentucky Capitol To Protest Trans Surgery Ban For Minors

Hundreds of trans activists surrounded the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday to protest legislation aimed at banning gender-affirming medical care for trans youths.

The protest follows this weeks killing of 6 at a Christian school in Nashville by a transgender shooter.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Female-to-male transgender shooter Audrey Hale killed 3 children and 3 adults at a Covenant School on Monday, sparking a renewed culture debate around the transgender movement and mental illness.

InfoWars reports: The trans mob gathered around the building picketing and screaming to protest the Republican legislature overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of Senate Bill 150, which would prohibit minors from undergoing radical trans surgeries.

As the Kentucky Senate is hearing to override SB 150 veto, a protest against the bill outside the chambers. pic.twitter.com/FFuVycO5Um — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 29, 2023

The hundreds of students from across Kentucky who rallied at the Capitol today understand that every child is worthy of love and respect, no matter their gender.



They're calling on the legislature to do the right thing and sustain the veto of SB 150. pic.twitter.com/eSMV6vkn2t — Kentucky Democrats (@KyDems) March 29, 2023

We are no longer a serious state. Trannies hold a ‘die in’ at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mH9a4blKxY — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) March 29, 2023

From Courier Journal:

Hundreds of protesters had turned out at the statehouse Wednesday morning in anticipation of the legislature overriding the veto of SB 150. Among other things, the omnibus bill bans gender-affirming medical care for trans youths and requires doctors to detransition minors already using any of the restricted treatment options. The bill also allows teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred pronouns. After making their way into the Capitol from a rally outside, the protesters draped pride flags above the Capitol rotunda where the conservative Family Foundation was holding its own rally. The Senate took up the override vote shortly after 1 p.m. In the gallery, a few opponents shouted out during the floor debate, and several flipped their thumbs down following the vote.

Right now, a throng of students & adults are shouting on the steps of Ky Capitol Annex protesting SB150, which includes a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. Leg is expected to override Beshear’s veto today or tomorrow. They’re shouting, “Trans rights are human rights” pic.twitter.com/yBrkr6ISWY — Alex Acquisto (@AcquistoA) March 29, 2023

A demonic trans non-binary goat beast led a chant of “Shame!” inside the building.

In the Kentucky state Capitol rotunda after supporters for SB150 spoke. pic.twitter.com/Y6gLEOzj3W — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 29, 2023

15-20 protesters were arrested, according to Democrat lawmakers who were present.

They’re locking arms and forcing state police to separate them and take them out of the gallery. pic.twitter.com/hj7IMpuO9g — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) March 29, 2023

“When Trans kids are under attack, what do we do? Say ‘no,’ fight back,” the protesters chanted.

“While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court,” said Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, an LGBTQ organization.

SB 150 does the following:

Bans all radical gender surgeries for minors

Requires doctors to “de-transition” minors in their care if they’re using any of the restricted treatment options

Prohibits conversations around sexual orientation or gender identity in school for K-12 students

Requires school districts to forbid students from using bathrooms outside their biological sex

Allows teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred gender pronouns