Trans Activists Begin Burning Harry Potter Books To Protest Bigotry

A trans activist has decided to protest J.K. Rowling’s “bigotry” by burning Harry Potter books, prompting the author to respond.

The person, named Tess Hall, posted a video of a copy of the Harry Potter book ‘Goblet of Fire’ being burned, with the activist talking about the “hate we’ve been seeing of late.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: Before throwing the book into the flames, Hall continues, “If we’re going to return to this sort of time where hate is involved, people marching the street against the existence of others,” adding “I think if we are going to be in the business of book burning lets make sure we are burning the right books.”

Hall then delivers a monologue about ‘extinguishing hate with love and acceptance of all,’ while referring to Christians as ‘Christo-fascists.’

Rowling responded to the video:

I love that you added “all rights reserved”, just in case people try and submit to the Academy Awards without your approval. https://t.co/oQKs07CN9q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2023

Others chimed in:

“I only burn the bad books” said every book burner ever. https://t.co/etTXycXqoq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 27, 2023

Maybe they think they're my horcruxes and I'm sitting here writhing in agony every time one goes up in flames. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2023

It's funny how these Fascists think they're winning by burning your books that they paid money for which comes back to you. — Grand Moff Tano 🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧 #CANZUK (@GrandMoffTano) March 27, 2023

"Harry Potter and the book burners" — Pablo Miguez (@pablomiguezdm) March 27, 2023

Find me a time and place in history where the people burning books were the good guys — Dave Wordsworth (@DaveJWordsworth) March 27, 2023

Respondents to the book burning trend have previously pointed out the similarity to how religious fundamentalists wanted to burn Harry Potter books in the 2000s.