Trans Activists Begin Burning Harry Potter Books To Protest Bigotry

Fact checked
March 29, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Trans activists begin burning Harry Potter books in protest to bigotry
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A trans activist has decided to protest J.K. Rowling’s “bigotry” by burning Harry Potter books, prompting the author to respond.

The person, named Tess Hall, posted a video of a copy of the Harry Potter book ‘Goblet of Fire’ being burned, with the activist talking about the “hate we’ve been seeing of late.”

Summit.news reports: Before throwing the book into the flames, Hall continues, “If we’re going to return to this sort of time where hate is involved, people marching the street against the existence of others,” adding “I think if we are going to be in the business of book burning lets make sure we are burning the right books.”

Hall then delivers a monologue about ‘extinguishing hate with love and acceptance of all,’ while referring to Christians as ‘Christo-fascists.’

Rowling responded to the video:

Others chimed in:

Respondents to the book burning trend have previously pointed out the similarity to how religious fundamentalists wanted to burn Harry Potter books in the 2000s.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)