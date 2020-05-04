‘Traitors’ Comey and Brennan Deserve the Death Penalty, Former CIA Officer Tells Fox News

A former CIA operative argued former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan must be given the death penalty over their roles in the Russia investigation.

Bryan Dean Wright appeared on Fox News on Saturday and reacted to the FBI’s treatment of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which was revealed in a cache of FBI records unsealed late Wednesday.

“I’d love to see the death penalty,” Wright said. “And boy, oh boy, I tell you, if I could flip the switch myself, I’d do it. These men are traitors.”

The records disclosed bombshell new information about how the FBI planned to interview Gen. Flynn and whether the goal was to get him to tell the truth or catch him in a lie so that he could be charged with a crime or removed from his position.

“We have these unelected bureaucrats who had decided they’re going to take out a member of the Trump administration,” Wright told Fox News, later adding, “We have this very clear case of James Comey and a whole bunch of other folks on the senior level of the FBI trying to get people fired. Not because the facts warranted it or the law called for it, but because of their own personal, partisan agendas.”

If AG Barr & Durham have evidence against Comey & Co for treachery in 2016/2017, I want them prosecuted.



And if they’re found guilty, I want them to face the death penalty.



Lawlessness of the kind we’ve seen must be met w/ a deterrent so horrible that it won’t happen again. https://t.co/xx9dr25biX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 3, 2020

Washington Examiner reports: As part of a review of the Russia investigation, U.S. Attorney John Durham has been scrutinizing any possible undue influence Brennan may have had during 2017’s intelligence community assessment of Russian interference. Durham is reportedly reviewing Brennan’s handling of a secret source said to be close to the Kremlin and whether he used an unverified dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former spy for Britain.

“If they can prove that case and prosecute people like the James Comeys, and I think a guy like John Brennan, what I hope will happen is they will try to find whatever the most extreme form of punishment is that they can throw at these guys,” Wright said.

