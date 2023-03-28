Train Derails in North Dakota Spilling Hazardous Materials

A 70-car train derailed in Richland County, North Dakota on Sunday night spilling hazardous materials.
31 of the 70 cars derailed with some leaking petroleum.
According to FOX News: The Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, Valley News Live reported. No injuries were reported.
Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, with some leaking petroleum used in the making of asphalt, according to the report.
On Monday morning, emergency response personnel and hazmat experts were at the crash scene. There was no fire and the spill occurred in a cold and snowy area, minimizing the threat to public safety, according to the rail company.
Officials said they will allow the spilled materials to freeze in order to aid the cleanup, which is expected to take seven to ten days.