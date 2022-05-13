Traditional Nursery Rhymes Go Woke To Reflect ‘Kinder Attitudes’ Towards Animals

Parents have expressed outrage after centuries old nursery rhymes, that have enchanted children for generations, have been changed to reflect kinder attitudes towards animals.

Words from the traditional nursery rhymes have been altered to see pigs now going ‘shopping’ instead of to the ‘market’ and sheep refusing to give their ‘wool’ because ‘it’s not cool’.

The rewritten rhymes, which are featured on the website of the animal rights group PETA , are part of a trend of woke children’s literature, which includes gender-swap fairytales.

PETA claims the original versions encouraged unfair attitudes towards animals and have been given a ‘much-needed makeover to replace racist, sexist, and otherwise insensitive language’.

However, parents have since taken to social media blasting the ‘ridiculous’ adaptations- with one user saying that the ‘brainwashing’ of children has ‘gone too far’.

Mail Online reports: Baa, Baa, Black Sheep, which parents and teachers sing to children, traditionally starts ‘Baa, baa, black sheep, have you any wool?’

But in a new version the sheep explains it’s ‘not cool’ to steal wool and refuses to provide any for the ‘pastor’, dame or little boy who lives down the lane.

Meanwhile, the line in Little Miss Muffet which tells of a girl being ‘frightened away’ by a spider has been changed to say it ‘brightened Miss Muffet’s day!’ Miss Muffet has also become vegan – instead of eating ‘curds and whey’, she is ‘watching the bluebirds play’.

In This Little Piggy the mention of ‘roast beef’ becomes ‘roast beets’.

And in Three Blind Mice, the line ‘They all ran after the farmer’s wife who cut off their tails with a carving knife’ has been scrapped.

It is replaced with the mice still running after the farmer’s wife but the next lines are: ‘They told her “thank you” for saving their life. Did you ever see someone acting so nice as three blind mice?’

The changes to the rhymes have been made by animal rights campaigners Peta who say the traditional versions promote unfair and outdated attitudes.

Elisa Allen, of Peta, said: ‘Words matter and nursery rhymes that make light of cruelty to animals or contain archaic, negative depictions of them need a modern overhaul.’

She added: ‘Small changes like Peta’s can instil empathy and compassion. Since humanity is increasingly realising that animals are not ours to exploit, the songs we sing to our children – who absorb everything they see and hear – must reflect these values.’