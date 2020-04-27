“Total Fraud – a Setup”: General Flynn to Be “Completely Exonerated” This Week, Says Maria Bartiromo

General Michael Flynn will be “completely exonerated this week,” according to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“Breaking News: sources tell me General Flynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow,” Bartiromo declared in a tweet Sunday night.

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Friday, the government finally released Brady documents in General Mike Flynn’s case showing he committed no crimes.

Attorney Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on the Brady Material since she took over the case.

The documents are filed under seal, but attorney Sidney Powell said it reveals Flynn did not commit any crimes.

Powell also said that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

General Flynn was set up by Obama’s Deep State crooks.

The Deep State hunted down General Flynn and leaked his December 2016 phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak to the Washington Post in order to oust him as NatSec Advisor.

Mueller and his team of thugs prosecuted Flynn and threatened to jail his son if he didn’t plead guilty so he was hit with one count of lying to the feds — but he never lied.

President Trump recently floated the idea of pardoning General Flynn.

Flynn fired off a tweet on Friday declaring his innocence.