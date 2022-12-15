Tory MP Exposes Deaths & Dangers Of Covid Vaccine In House of Commons Speech

It was sadly noticable that only a handful of UK MP’s bothered to turn up to hear an important speech by their colleague Andrew Bridgen.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has put his head on the line to tell the truth about the experimental ‘covid vaccinations’ and called for the covid vaccines to be suspended claiming a report linking heart problems to the mRNA jab had been deliberately suppressed

MSN report: Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has called for the mRNA covid vaccine to be suspended as he claimed that a report linking heart problems with the MRA Covid vaccine has been suppressed by a senior cardiologist who has “a leadership role with the British Heart Foundation”. The North West Leicestershire MP used an end of day adjournment debate to make his claims on the floor of the House of Commons that problems with the vaccine are being covered up because of financial links with “Big Pharma.” The claims have been denied by the charity.

Quoting Richard Smith, the former editor of the British Medical Journal, he said: “Research misconduct is rife and not effectively been tackled. Something is rotten in British medicine and it has been for a long time.”

The MP then turned to his biggest claim that a report linking inflammation to the arteries and the vaccine had been deliberately suppressed.

He said: “It has been brought to my attention by a whistleblower from a very reliable source that one of these institutions is covering up clear data that reveals that the mRNA vaccine increased inflammation of the heart arteries.

“They are covering this up in fear that they may lose funding from the pharmaceutical industry.

“The leader of that cardiology research department has a prominent leadership role with the British Heart Foundation and I am very disappointed to say that he has sent out non-disclosure agreements to his research team to ensure that this important data never sees the light of day”.

“This is an absolute disgrace. Systemic failure in an over-medicated population also contributes to huge waste of British taxpayers’ money and is an increasing strain on the NHS.”