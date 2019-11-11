Tories Call For Urgent Probe Into Millions That George Soros Funnelled Into Anti-Brexit Campaign

The Tories have called for an urgent investigation into George Soros’s American organisation that funneled millions into an anti-Brexit campaign which is aimed at bringing down Boris Johnson

It was discovered that the billionaire globalist channeled millions into a campaign aimed at bringing down the British prime minister by trying to block Brexit at the ballot box.

According to the Mail On Sunday : his New York-based Open Society Foundation sent the money to the pro-EU Best for Britain group via a London outpost, circumventing a ban on foreign donations to political organisations.

Best for Britain (BfB) has designed a website telling people how to vote tactically for Remain-backing candidates, which, if successful, would wipe out Mr Johnson’s hopes of a majority.

The development comes after Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru formed a ‘Unite To Remain’ pact not to stand against each other in 60 seats, to give the best chance of a Remain candidate getting in.

BfB describes itself as a ‘fellow traveller’ with the alliance, which is expected to utilise its data.

Hungarian-born Mr Soros helped to build his fortune by betting against sterling on Black Wednesday in 1992, causing panic in John Major’s Government and earning him his notoriety.

He says that his love for Britain led him to campaign against the ‘tragic mistake’ of leaving the EU. He said recently that the funds he has given for anti-Brexit activity were ‘not used for partisan or electoral purposes. They were used to educate the British public’.

Since 2017, BfB has received £2.7 million from Mr Soros’s foundation. The sums have been revealed in the accounts of the foundation’s London branch, which shares an office building in Westminster with other anti-Brexit organisations, including Open Britain and the European Movement.

Both of these groups have played a critical role in the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum.