Top Virologist Who Voted for Vaccine Mandates Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’

A top virologist who advocated for vaccine mandates in America died “suddenly and expectedly” last week.
Dr. Almyra Oveta Fuller, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan, died Friday at the age of 67.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Infowars.com reports: Reports state Dr. Fuller died “following a brief illness unrelated to COVID,” though there’s no further information on the circumstances of her death.
Latest Videos
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
Over the past few years, Dr. Fuller was a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which approved COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in the United States for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
In the following video from December 2020, Dr. Fuller can be seen participating in a discussion concerning the FDA’s potential approval of an EUA for Moderna’s Covid-19 jab.
Previous tweets from Dr. Fuller also show she had been a fierce pro-vaccine proponent.
Dr. Fuller supported adding Covid-19 jabs to the list of required vaccines recommended by the CDC for students to attend public school.
Here she is recommending pregnant women take the Covid vaccine:
Back in March 2021, the doctor argued that all three experimental Covid vaccines were safe and effective.
Dr. Fuller also considered being “fully vaccinated” to be “a major tool in toolkit to crush or at least manage coexistence with low Covid levels.”
In another tweet, she falsely claimed that the Covid vaccine was “NOT mRNA gene therapy.”
The prominent virologist also did a “victory dance” after the FDA gave EUA approval for the third Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.
Dr. Fuller also appears to have been concerned about vaccine hesitancy in the black community.
Speaking to The Michigan Daily in November 2021, Dr. Fuller explained why she voted yes to an EUA approving Covid vaccines for children aged 5-11:
Based on the data that was presented for the clinical trials with 5- to 11-year-olds, as well as the rollout effects of the Pfizer vaccine over the last 10 months in millions of people, the benefits seem to far outweigh the risk. So I voted yes, to make that available as something that parents who choose to have their children vaccinated can do. My opinion was not so much to make it mandatory but to make it accessible.
Judging by the professor’s vociferous support of the experimental jabs, it can be safely assumed she likely adhered to CDC vaccine recommendations and most likely had received up to five Covid vaccine doses prior to her untimely demise.
Unfortunately, since there’s a near-total blackout on information surrounding her death, it’s impossible to say whether vaccines played a role – so we’ll have to chalk this up to another mysterious case of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Top Virologist Who Voted for Vaccine Mandates Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ - November 23, 2022
- Fully Jabbed Pilot Dies Suddenly Shortly After Takeoff From Chicago Airport - November 23, 2022
- Ukraine Pleads With Residents Not To Panic As WHO Warns of ‘Life-Threatening’ Winter - November 22, 2022