Top Surgeon Says ‘Sex Change Regret’ Is On The Rise

One of the world’s top genital reconstructive surgeons says “sex change regret” is on the rise, but people, too afraid to be politically incorrect, are not talking about it.

Dr. Miroslav Djordjevic says he has been approached by transgender people from countries all over the world, who are united by an acute sense of regret and who wish to reverse their gender reassignment.

He says that even though so many people are asking for reversal surgery, their regrets remain taboo

Daily Wire reports: Professor Miroslav Djordjevic told Canada’s National Post that, for the first time in his long career as a world-renowned surgeon, people who have had sex change operations are coming to him to have them reversed, a procedure that is not just expensive but very painful.

“Those wishing the reversal,” Djordjevic told the National Post, “have spoken to him about crippling levels of depression following their transition and in some cases even contemplated suicide.”

“It can be a real disaster to hear these stories,” Djordjevic says, adding that many of these stories aren’t being heard, because the subject is considered “potentially politically incorrect,” given the current climate surrounding issues of sex and gender.

Researchers connected with Djordjevic say they’ve investigated his claims about “de-transitioning” and believe the subject merits further consideration, particularly given that “gender confirmation surgery” is now a common treatment of gender dysphoric disorders, and even pre-pubescent children, who are unsure of their sexual orientation and gender identity, are being given hormone therapy.

One psychotherapist, James Caspian, who specializes in transgender issues, told the Post that he wanted to publish a paper on the topic of de-transitioning after meeting with Djordjevic and hearing his stories, but after confirming his research plan with Bath Spa University, and submitting preliminary research which suggested Djordjevic wasn’t alone in seeing an increase in “de-transitioning” requests, Bath Spa turned down his proposal, citing “ethical concerns.”

“[A]fter submitting the more detailed proposal to Bath Spa, [Caspian] discovered he had been referred to the university ethics committee, which rejected it over fears of criticism that might be directed towards the university,” the Post reported, adding that Bath’s primary concern was the “powerful transgender lobby” that operates on social media.

Djordjevic cautions that universities and other research bodies can’t ignore the trend towards de-transitioning, particularly because real people are being pushed into situations that could cause them deep psychological and, ultimately, physical harm.

“Definitely reversal surgery and regret in transgender persons is one of the very hot topics,” he told the Post. “Generally, we have to support all research in this field.”

Djodjevic told the Post that he does around 100 surgeries per year, but that he’s very selective with which patients he operates on. Candidates for his gender transition surgeries must undergo extensive psychiatric evaluation, remain under the supervision of a therapist for at least one year, submit two letters of recommendation from outside sources, and follow a strict post-surgical schedule of appointments, both with Djodjevic and gender psychologists.

Not everyone is that selective, Djodjevic says, particularly in an age where transition surgeries are common.

“I have heard stories of people visiting surgeries who only checked if they had the money to pay,” he added. “We have to stop this. As a community, we have to make very strong rules: nobody who wants to make this type of surgery or just make money can be allowed to do so.”