Top Scientist Says “Covid mRNA Vaccines Should Be Withdrawn Immediately”

After conducting a thorough analysis of the UK’s Covid-19 ‘Yellow Card’ vaccine adverse event data, Dr. Richard Ennos, a retired Professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University has called for the Covid jabs to be withdrawn “immediately.”

Ennos disovered that there were “unequivocal safety signals” for adverse reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that affected the blood, the heart and female reproductive organs.

As such he has concluded that: “There can be no question that the mRNA vaccines should be withdrawn with immediate effect.”

In a column for the Daily Skeptic Ennos writes: “This article is dedicated to two groups within the U.K. First, the many who have been killed or injured by the rollout of the experimental and untested COVID-19 vaccines to an innocent and trusting UK public. Secondly to the dedicated physicians who have filed Yellow Card reports cataloguing the COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. I would like you to know that your suffering and endeavours have not been in vain.”

WND reports: There already is much evidence of the injurious impact of the COVID shots, from young athletes dying from unexplained cases of myocarditis to “sudden adult death” syndrome for others.

The shots used in the U.K. included Pfizer and Moderna as well as AstraZeneca and they all provide for production within the human body of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

He noted, “All three vaccines rely on novel technology that has never before been used in humans. At the time of their introduction, they lacked any long-term safety data, and therefore required Conditional Marketing Authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). To monitor the safety of the three vaccines the MHRA established the COVID-19 vaccine Yellow Card reporting scheme (C-19VYC). This collates standardized reports of suspected adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines that can be analyzed to detect safety signals and potentially trigger withdrawal of the vaccines.”

Those results, he wrote, confirm, “unequivocal safety signals for adverse reactions caused by the mRNA vaccines PF and MO affecting the lymph system, the heart and female reproduction.”

He noted there have been half a million adverse event reports submitted, and explained one weakness of the system was that it would leave unreported “many” events.

He discusses at length the quality and reliability of the evidence, but wrote, “There has been a consistent pattern of higher reporting of these suspected events (myocarditis and pericarditis) with both the monovalent COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech and COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and of these occurring more frequently in males.”

He noted the reaction to the “high number of reports of myocarditis and pericarditis generated by the mRNA vaccines has not been to withdraw the offending products, but instead to alter the safety information associated with these products and alert health professionals to look out for these very serious adverse events after the relevant vaccines have been administered.”