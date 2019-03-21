Top Prosecutor Has Evidence Hillary Colluded with Ukraine in 2016

A top prosecutor has demanded Hillary Clinton be investigated for colluding with Ukraine in her bid to win the White House in 2016.

In an interview with The Hill, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said he has found evidence of a top law enforcement official saying his agency leaked the Manafort financial records to help Clinton’s campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Ukrainians were actively colluding with the Clinton Campaign in the 2016 US election and Lutsenko has proof.

Dirty cop Robert Mueller knows about this collusion but refuses to act on this clear evidence of election crimes by the Clinton campaign.

The Hill reported:

Ukraine’s top prosecutor divulged in an interview aired Wednesday on Hill.TV that he has opened an investigation into whether his country’s law enforcement apparatus intentionally leaked financial records during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign about then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in an effort to sway the election in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The leak of the so-called “black ledger” files to U.S. media prompted Manafort’s resignation from the Trump campaign and gave rise to one of the key allegations in the Russia collusion probe that has dogged Trump for the last two and a half years.

Ukraine Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko’s probe was prompted by a Ukrainian parliamentarian’s release of a tape recording purporting to quote a top law enforcement official as saying his agency leaked the Manafort financial records to help Clinton’s campaign.

The parliamentarian also secured a court ruling that the leak amounted to “an illegal intrusion into the American election campaign,” Lutsenko told me. Lutsenko said the tape recording is a serious enough allegation to warrant opening a probe, and one of his concerns is that the Ukrainian law enforcement agency involved had frequent contact with the Obama administration’s U.S. embassy in Kiev at the time.

“Today we will launch a criminal investigation about this and we will give legal assessment of this information,” Lutsenko told me.