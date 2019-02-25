Top Professor Lists 4 Reasons Why ‘Insane’ 5G Rollout Must Be Stopped

The international rollout of fifth generation wireless technology known as 5G is well underway despite last minute opposition from scientists and medical professionals, who are desperately trying to warn the world about the well-documented dangers of the rogue, untested technology.

The government and industries involved in the 5G rollout are have zero concern for public safety, because the technology promises to be exceptionally profitable, while also forcing everyone everywhere into the emerging technocracy.

Adding to the voices of dissent is Martin L. Pall, PhD and Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University. In a study and presentation, he takes a closer look at 5G technology, and issues a major warning for all of us.

“Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world.” said Dr Martin L. Pall.

The report offers explanations for why 5G is significantly more dangerous than earlier generations of wireless technology, noting that 5G is predicted to be particularly dangerous for each of four different reasons:

The extraordinarily high numbers of antennae that are planned

The very high energy outputs which will be used to ensure penetration

The extraordinarily high pulsation levels

The apparent high level interactions of the 5G frequency on charged groups presumably including the voltage sensor charged groups

He begins by speaking about the current safety guidelines for 2G/3G/4G technologies, rightly pointing out that government approved guidelines ignore any adverse reactions that occur at dosages or exposures below said guidelines. In other words, as Pall points out, they are meaningless when it comes to safety.

He goes on to discuss eight ways in which this technology adversely affects human health, citing extensive scientific documentation:

Lowered Fertility

Neurological/Neuropsychiatric effects

Cellular DNA damage

Aptosis – Programmed Cell Death

Oxidative Stress and Free Radical Damage

Endocrine (Hormonal) Effects

Excessive Intracellular Calcium

Cancer

Pall’s conclusion does not mince words when describing 5G, saying, “the 5G rollout is absolutely insane.” The following presentation is exceptionally valuable for anyone wanting to better understand what this is about, and also how to fight against it.

Watch the presentation below, and please hare with friends and family.

Dr. Pall is only one of many professionals issuing the same warning, yet the rollout is moving forward without delay. Here, Dr. Martin Blank from Columbia University’s Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, summarizes his assessment.

“We have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. Before Edison’s light bulb there was very little electromagnetic radiation in our environment. The levels today are very many times higher than natural background levels, and are growing rapidly because of all the new devices that emit this radiation. Putting it bluntly they are damaging the living cells in our bodies and killing many of us prematurely.” ~ Dr. Marin Blank

Here, Dr. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician & professor, comments on 5G while speaking to the U.S. Senate.

“Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research.” ~Dr. Sharon Goldberg

And finally, UN Staffer Claire Edwards had this strong warning for high level members of the United Nations, calling 5G a ‘war on humanity.’