Top Pfizer Exec Admits Covid Jabs Were Never Tested For Transmission Prevention

Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, has admitted that its covid vaccine had never been tested before its release to the general public on its ability to prevent the transmission of the virus.

During a hearing on the European Union’s COVID-19 response this week, Dutch MEP Robert “Rob” Roos asked “Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I want a straight answer, yes or no, and I’m looking forward to it.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Small repied that Pfizer did not know if the vaccine would prevent transmission before releasing it to the public.

“Regarding the question around, um, did we know about stopping the immunization before it entered the market? No” she admitted.

Lynnwood Times reports: It was not clear from the questioning of Ms. Small if she were referring to the Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine which is authorized under Emergency Use Authorization or Comirnaty which is the FDA-approved vaccine. Under an Emergency Use Authorization, vaccines cannot be mandated.

According to the August 2022 article, The Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know, it states that there “is modest vaccine impact on transmission” to prevent COVID infection.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU implemented a wide range of health policies with its EU Vaccines Strategy and initiatives, one being EU Digital COVID Certificates which exempted persons from “free movement” restrictions. The EU implemented “free movement” restrictions to slow down the spread of coronavirus and protect the health and well-being of all Europeans.

EU Parliamentarian Roos, exposed an alleged misinformation campaign by Pfizer with the release of his video tweet today. In it he called the actions “criminal”, “scandalous” and “a cheap lie.”