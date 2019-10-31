Top Pathologist: Jeffrey Epstein’s Death ‘More Likely Homicide’

Billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s body showed telltale signs of homicide by strangulation and not suicide, a top forensic pathologist claims.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Dr. Michael Baden shared his professional opinion about the suspicious nature of Epstein’s death.

The former New York City medical examiner, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and attended the autopsy, revealed that the findings are more consistent with homicidal strangulation – lending weight to claims that Epstein was murdered to protect the identities of elite pedophiles.

“At the autopsy on day one there were findings that were unusual for suicidal hanging and more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation,” Dr. Baden said.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson declared on Wednesday she stands ‘firmly’ behind her findings.

‘Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination,’ Sampson said in statement.

‘We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.’

Baden described how the 66-year-old financier had two fractures – one on the left and another on the right sides of his larynx, around the Adam’s apple.

Epstein also had a fracture on the left hyoid bone that is above the Adam’s apple, Baden explained.

‘Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,’ Baden said.

Photos from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office show the fractures suffered by Epstein.

Baden – who has worked on cases involving OJ Simpson, President John F Kennedy, Phil Spector, Aaron Hernandez and more – said that the three fractures were ‘rare’.

The 85-year-old forensic pioneer added: ‘I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.’

Baden has had an extensive career, examining more than 20,000 bodies. He even hosted HBO’s ‘Autopsy.’

The pathologist’s findings are at odds with New York City Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson’s ruling that Epstein died from suicide from hanging.

‘It appears that this could have been a mistake,’ Baden said. ‘There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.’

Baden described that a person weighing 120lbs – with a head wight of 10lbs – would have 110lbs of pressure on their neck at the jaw during a hanging. However, the pathologist described that double or triple the pressure could be applied to the neck if a person was to squeeze.

He added that there were also hemorrhages in Epstein’s eyes that were consistent in homicide strangulation yet uncommon – but not unheard of – in strangulation cases.

Baden said: ‘The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death.’

The pathologist asserted that a conclusion could not be reached until the independent study was completed.

‘The investigation is not completed until all the information has come in,’ he said.

A sheet that had been twisted was used as the ligature placed around Epstein’s neck. Baden said that evidence on the cloth may provide insight into the details surrounding the sex offender’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional facility.

‘Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature,’ he said. ‘We don’t have those results yet.’

Baden declared that the results ‘should be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation’.

Baden noted that Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found on the floor of his prison cell on July 23 with marks around his neck.

After being taken off of suicide watch, he was placed in a cell with a roommate who was eventually removed.

And on the day of his death, Baden described that there was a ‘total breakdown’ in procedure experienced by prison security.

‘It was determined that the two guards who were supposed to be working in that area of the prison had allegedly fallen asleep and hadn’t made their 30-minute rounds for more than 3 hours,’ the pathologist explained.

Security cameras in the facility were also compromised, Baden said.

Baden shared that Epstein’s brother and family wanted answers, prompting his hiring. He added that if the death was a homicide, ‘he and others may be at risk because of somebody not wanting knowledge given out.’

‘The brother is concerned that if he was murdered, then other people who have information might be as risk, in jeopardy,’ he said.

The forensic mainstay described Epstein’s death as ‘not a typical hanging case.

Questions remain as to why the high-profile pedophile was taken off suicide watch so soon after this July suicide attempt, and why he was not being properly monitored by MCC employees at the time of his death.

His death prompted outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, known for socializing with powerful people including presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could have been left without surveillance at the federal facility.