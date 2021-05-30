Top Official Admits Critical Race Theory Is To Build the ‘Church of Marxism’

The left is no longer trying to hide their Marxist agenda for Critical Race Theory or their plan to destroy America as we know it.

“The Marxist foundation of Critical Race Theory is at base a spiritual concern. If you read Marx you know he was concerned with alienation. Specifically alienation of the species being. That element of humanity that provide creativity that is unique to the individual and defines us from animals,” Professor Glenn Bracey told a zoom audience of educators on why he was appealing to them to adopt Critical Race theory.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The left is building the’ church’ of Karl Marx and that is worrisome because Marxism is the foundation for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) control of China’s society. And that is concerning because the CCP murders people when they won’t submit and do what they are told to do.

The left claims that Marxism will liberate people into a utopian creative existence, however, the people who live under Marxism are not happy people, so something is wrong. Allowing them access to making oppressive public policy should be our highest priority in America. It is worth investigating where the disconnect between the left’s fantasies about Marxism is with the reality of people suffering from underneath its demands.

They see themselves as sort of hipsters.

But they are really trying to discredit other people’s beliefs.

“Marx was concerned that our modern systems were flattening that humanity and alienating us from those endeavors… that uh.. Christians would say, we were.. uh… designed to emulate and to practice,” Bracey told the zoom attendees.

So consider the changes the Marxist left is pushing for when transforming sexuality, gender, spirituality, education, medicine, parental rights, age of sexual consent, government authority over citizens, racism against White people, and American sovereignty. If they represented what humanity wanted, why are Marxist and Communist counties so unhappy?

“So the core question for Critical Race Theory is one of releasing people, people of color, especially Black people from the oppressive systems that deny us access to our species being… including racism. It’s Marxism, Critical Race Theory’s Marxism is fundamentally a spiritual concern,” he said.

There is no question that the Marxist left will promote racism as a tool to harm people while virtue signaling for spiritual points that they are rescuing Black people.

But what if Black people are Christians? The left can’t accept that at all. To do so would be to acknowledge one of the many inconsistencies between their fantasies and reality.

It appears that OAN commentator, Jack Posobiec, broke the story about the video after finding it on the Villanova YouTube channel.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Villanova professor encourages adoption of Critical Race Theory due to its roots in Marxism pic.twitter.com/eNaTws6hAb — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2021

The video is recorded a mass rationalization on the justification of stealing people’s individual sovereignty and justifying attacks on Christianity. Note the speaker refers to the writings of Karl Marx as the foundation for Critical Race Theory (CRT) that is very important for people to understand; they have now admitted that the foundation of their utopia is a foreign ideology, a violent foreign ideology.

Bryan Dean Wright reported that Bracey had a negative rating by his students, and the left would tell you that the students need to be reprogramed. Reality would tell you that the ideology is sick and wrong, and it doesn’t reflect how people feel or what they need.

The Villanova professor speaking here — Glenn Bracey — is a well known radical Leftist.



Reviews for his classes are littered with complaints, including that he praises communism. (https://t.co/MyLBswQBG2) https://t.co/o0mQmAasqt pic.twitter.com/wbCNH4SI7i — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 29, 2021

Critical Race Theory is fully out of the closest. The only thing left to do now is for Americans to decide how much of the public resources the church of Marxism gets in American institutions.