Top International Scientists Say Temperatures in Northern Hemisphere To Fall Over Next 25 Years

The Northern hemisphere may be about to enter a temperature cooling phase until the 2050s with a decline up to 0.3°C according to six top international scientists

By extension, this means that the rest of the globe will also be cooled.

The findings, which were for some reason ignored by the mainstream media, were released last year following the work of the scientists led by Nour-Eddine Omrani of the Norwegian Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research.

The Daily Sceptic reports: Published in the Nature journal Climate and Atmospheric Science, the scientists say that the North Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, an important sea current that has been pumping warmer water into the Arctic, is weakening and that’s leading to a cooler North Atlantic area and lower temperatures, as was observed in the period 1950-1970.

Certainly, current observations back up these suggestions. As we reported recently, Arctic summer sea ice stopped declining about a decade ago and has shown recent growth. The Greenland surface ice sheet grew by almost 500 billion tonnes in the year to August 2022, and this was nearly equivalent to its estimated annual loss. Of course, climate alarmists have not quite caught up with these recent trends, with Sir David Attenborough telling his BBC Frozen Planet II audience that the summer sea ice could all be gone within 12 years.

Interestingly, the six scientists, whose work has helped debunk the ‘settled’ science myth, still attribute some global warming to human causes. The Northern hemisphere is characterised by “several multidecadal climate trends that have been attributed to anthropogenic climate change”. But producing work that predicts 30 years of global cooling puts them outside the ‘settled’ narrative that claims human-produced carbon dioxide is the main – possibly the only – determinant of global and local temperatures. At the very least, it dials down the hysteria pushing for almost immediate punitive net-Zero measures. Lead author Omrani is reported to have said that the expected warming pause “gives us time to work out technical, political and economic solutions before the next warming phase, which will take over again from 2050”.

The findings made no difference to delegates at the Davos climate freak show who continued to ramp up the fearmongering to record heights. In an unhinged rant like Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore warned about “rain bombs” and “boiling oceans”. The current US climate czar -and private jet owner- John Kerry described the gathering as a “select” group of human beings who were called on to “save the planet”