Top Immunologist Slams Global Response to Pandemic: ‘It’s False Propaganda’

One of Israel’s top immunologists has slammed the global management of the COVID-19 pandemic, declaring it a “shameful disaster” driven by “false propaganda” by the elite.

Professor Ehud Qimron, Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University, wrote a scathing letter describing how the global elite have deliberately misled the public on every facet of the pandemic:

Two years late, you finally realise that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail. You do not admit it, because you have admitted almost no mistake in the last two years, but in retrospect it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all of your actions, and even the media is already having a hard time covering your shame.

You refused to admit that the infection comes in waves that fade by themselves, despite years of observations and scientific knowledge. You insisted on attributing every decline of a wave solely to your actions, and so through false propaganda ‘you overcame the plague’. And again you defeated it, and again and again and again.

You refused to admit that mass testing is ineffective, despite your own contingency plans explicitly stating so (“Pandemic Influenza Health System Preparedness Plan, 2007”, p. 26).

You refused to admit that recovery is more protective than a vaccine, despite previous knowledge and observations showing that non-recovered vaccinated people are more likely to be infected than recovered people. You refused to admit that the vaccinated are contagious despite the observations. Based on this, you hoped to achieve herd immunity by vaccination – and you failed in that as well.