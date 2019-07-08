Top Immigration Official Says ICE Ready to Deport One Million Illegals

The Trump administration is ready to deport 1 million illegal aliens from the United States, according to the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli.

ICE is set to deport illegal aliens with removal orders.

“They’re ready to just perform their mission​,​ which is to go and find and detain and then deport the proximity one million people who have final removal orders. They’ve been all the way through the due process and have final removal orders​,” Cuccinelli told CBS’ Face the Nation.

“Who among those will be targeted for this particular effort, or not, is really just information kept within ICE at this point.​”​

WATCH:

USCIS Acting Director @USCISCuccinelli on undocumented immigrants that face deportation. https://t.co/3i3pPtSC9f pic.twitter.com/Pn8g78lN8d — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 7, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “I’m just pointing out that the pool of those with final removal orders is enormous. And it’s important to note, here we are talking about ICE doing its job as if it’s special. And really this should be going on on a rolling basis for ICE and they’ve been interfered with effectively and held up by the politics of Washington​,” said Cuccinelli.

Last month President Trump announced that ICE will begin deporting approximately 1 million illegal aliens.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump walked back his threat and delayed the deportations after the location of the raids leaked to the media.

A record number of illegal aliens are flooding over the US border because of our dangerous asylum policies and Congress is doing nothing to stop them.

Even worse, every single Democrat presidential candidate in the last debate said they were in favor of giving illegal aliens free healthcare. It is way past time for massive deportations.