Top Health Official: USA ‘Ahead of Curve’ on Coronavirus Thanks to Trump

A senior health official has spoken out about the magnificent work the Trump administration is doing to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, saying America is “ahead of the curve” in containing the coronavirus thanks to the bold actions of President Trump.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has advised six presidents on a range of global health issues including HIV/AIDS, praised President Trump’s handling of the crisis during a Friday interview on MSNBC.

According to Dr. Fauci, the United States has a head start on containing the deadly virus because of President Trump’s smart travel restrictions.

“Clearly, early on, we made a travel ban with regard to China — that was a very smart move right there,” Fauci said.

“Because what that did was prevent a major influx from China.”

Dr. Fauci says the epicenter of the outbreak is currently in Europe, which is now “seeding other countries throughout the world.”

“That’s the reason why we made the very difficult, but appropriate, decision to have a travel ban on the European countries,” Dr. Fauci said.

“So we are definitely ahead of the curve on that.”

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health since 1984.