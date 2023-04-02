Top Google Executive Subpoenaed in Epstein Elite Pedophile Ring Case

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been subpoenaed by proseuctors in the Virgin Islands in an elite pedophile ring case involving Epstein and others.

Brin was served the legal papers alongside billionaire Thomas Pritzker, media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman, and ex-Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz.

Slaynews.com reports: Prosecutors in the Virgin Islands are gathering information for their civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the bank’s relationship with Epstein.

The subpoenas from the U.S. territory’s attorney general seek any communications and documents related to the bank and Epstein according to reports.

The subpoenas come three days after the news that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will answer questions under oath in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the bank turned a blind to Epstein for years and helped him with his criminal enterprise.

The Virgin Islands in a statement earlier that “alleges JPMorgan Chase could have prevented harm and trauma faced by the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous abuse.

“But instead the bank chose to look the other way on these legal matters while continuing to use their banking relationship to grow their business with new clients introduced by Epstein.”

Brin is a co-founder of Google.

Pritzker is an executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corp and the cousin of Illinois’ billionaire Democrat governor.

Zuckerman is a real-estate billionaire and owner of U.S. News & World Report.

Ovitz is a venture capitalist and former Hollywood agent.

Breaking: Subpoenas were issued to Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman and Michael Ovitz in a lawsuit over JPMorgan's ties to Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/kYU27pxKP2 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 31, 2023

According to CNBC:

JPMorgan has denied allegations in the suits which are pending in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The bank earlier this month sued former JPMorgan investment banking chief Jes Staley, claiming he is responsible for the suits related to Epstein.

The bank seeks to claw back more than $80 million that it paid Staley. He quit as CEO of Barclays in 2021 after a probe by United Kingdom financial regulators over his ties with Epstein.

“I had the story for 3 years. We had Clinton… we had everything”.



Amy Robach on Epstein



pic.twitter.com/CvTYL1aitK — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 4, 2023

According to The Wall Street Journal:

The U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan late last year in a Manhattan federal court, saying the bank facilitated Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking and abuse by allowing the late financier to remain a client and helping him send money to his victims.

The civil lawsuit alleges that JPMorgan received referrals of high-value business opportunities from Epstein and turned a blind eye to his activities.

The bank has said it didn’t know about Epstein’s alleged crimes and can’t be held liable.