Top Doctor ‘On Verge of Breakthrough’ in COVID-19 Research Gunned Down in Murder-Suicide in Pennsylvania

A leading coronavirus researcher, whose department at the University of Pittsburgh said was “making very significant findings” related to the coronavirus, has been found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, 37-year-old Dr. Bing Liu was found dead in his home on May 2 from apparent gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso. Investigators say they now believe his death is a homicide.

Dr. Bing Liu was allegedly killed inside his Pittsburgh-area townhouse by a man, later identified as Hao Gu, who then went outside to his car and immediately fatally shot himself, WTAE, a local ABC affiliate, reported.

Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, his department confirmed on Monday.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the department said on its website.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. Thank you,” the department added.