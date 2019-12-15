Top Doctor: Hillary Clinton Has Had Plastic Surgery

Hillary Clinton showed off her new face at a ritzy Broadway event on Friday night with her husband, Bill.

According to a leading aesthetic doctor, Hillary appears to have had some extensive work done on her face, as the 72-year-old appeared wrinkle-free and without her trademark heavy eye bags.

Hillary and Bill Clinton visited behind the scenes of Ain’t Too Proud: The Temptations Musical at The Imperial Theatre. Hillary could be seen with a smile plastered across her new face as she chatted and posed with members of the cast.

According to London-based Aesthetic expert Dr Ross Perry, Hillary has probably had Botox, injectable dermal fillers and Blepharoplasty.

“Hilary Clinton looks fantastic and I would suggest this is down to regular tweakments and procedures over the years, which appears less noticeable than having dramatic work done all in one go,” Dr. Perry told the Daily Mail.

“Her forehead looks particularly smooth, which would suggest Botox has been administered in the forehead, frown line and around the eye area, as there appears to be minimal crows feet,” he added.

“For someone of 72, I’d expect to see a more furrowed brow with extensive creasing and lines around the eyes.”

Dr Perry claims that Hillary Clinton has probably had Blepharoplasty, a procedure in which excess skin above the eye is cut away.

“Around the eye area again looks incredibly youthful, and as we age the skin around our eyes tends to become loose and wrinkled, making the eyes appear tired-looking,” the doctor said.

‘I would suspect Hilary may well have had Blepharoplasty which removes crepey, excess skin from above the eye which causes hooding and develops as we age.”

“I would suggest she’s also had this to target the under eye bags and to smooth further wrinkles from the corners of her eyes.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Despite her advancing years, Hillary’s face has remained relatively full-looking, which Dr Perry said helps with the ageing process.

He added: ‘I’d say it’s also likely Hillary has had some help with the use of injectable dermal wrinkle injections.

‘These tiny little injections work very simply by adding extra volume into the skin to fill out lines or creases, with the latest generation of deep fillers especially designed for use in larger areas, such as hollows that can appear below the eyes or in the cheek.

‘As we can see in recent pictures, the cheek area looks full and rounded, which gives a more youthful appearance.’

Aesthetic practitioner Dr Judy Todd, who runs the Synergy Clinic in Glasgow and London, added: ‘There also appears to be slightly more volume in the lips which could also be from a filler.’

It’s not the first time Hillary’s young-looking complexion has come under scrutiny.

During her 2016 presidential campaign there was speculation she’d had cosmetic surgery, while journalist Edward Klein claimed in his 2015 book Unlikeable: The Problem with Hillary that her husband ‘wanted her to get a face-lift’.

He wrote: ‘She couldn’t do anything about the calendar — she’d be 69 years old in 2016 — but she could do something about the lines and sagging skin on her face.’

Klein added that a cosmetic surgeon set up a discreet ‘mini operating room’ in her Chappaqua home ‘with the latest medical equipment’ – though he didn’t cite any evidence.

‘She had her cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed… She had work done on her eyes as well as on her neck and forehead,’ he wrote.

He went on to quote one of Hillary’s friends, who claimed: ‘She took it gradually and didn’t have anything drastic done, because she wanted to evaluate the changes as she proceeded.

‘If it had started to make her look weird, she would have stopped it immediately. It was a pretty big deal and required multiple visits.’

Hillary’s spokesperson Nick Merrill said of Klein’s book: ‘Someone should do a book about Ed. They could call it “Bulls**t: The Problem With Anything Ed Klein Writes”.’

FEMAIL has reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment.