Top Doctor: COVID Is Being Spread in Tap Water

A top U.S. doctor has warned that COVID-19 is being spread in humans via drinking water, and has warned the “virus” attacks the nervous system in a manner eerily similar to snake venom.

Dr. Bryan Ardis sat down with radio host Stew Peters and Owen Shroyer recently to discuss Covid-19, Remdesivir, “venom theory,” and lots more.

Infowars.com reports: Posted online Monday, the nearly hour-long conversation between Peters and the doctor exposed an important topic that receives little attention.

Essentially, after realizing how odd it was that antivenom medicines like monoclonal antibodies were effectively treating Covid, Dr. Ardis began questioning the narrative that the virus originated from a bat in a Chinese wet market.

“Is Covid a venom, and this is why they don’t want you using monoclonal antibodies?” Dr. Ardis asked.

To answer this question, Dr. Ardis sought out establishment media “fact-checkers” to see if they were attempting to discredit any claims that the source of Covid-19 was a snake and not a bat.

A quick internet search reveals plenty of mainstream media publications admitting at the onset of the Covid outbreak that it may have been derived from snakes.

From Scientific American to CNN, the snake theory was promoted widely at first.

“Every time the snake is mentioned, fact-checkers 1,2,3,4,5,6 constantly fact-check it and spin it to the bats. There is no fact-checking about bats. They keep letting you look at bats,” Dr. Ardis said.

The doctor also claimed that Chinese scientists dismissed the bat theory at the beginning of the Covid outbreak because the type of bats the virus allegedly came from were hibernating at the time.

He also said genetic sequence testing done on sick patients in Wuhan found their genetic sequence matched two snakes, the Chinese Krait and King Cobra, not bats.

A 2021 study also connected the Chinese Krait and King Cobra to the Covid-19 spike protein, explaining, “the discovery of a superantigen-like motif in the S1 Spike protein, as well as two other neurotoxin-like motifs that have peptide similarities to neurotoxins from Ophiophagus (cobra) and Bungarus genera.“

Later during the interview, Dr. Ardis touched on the fact that hydroxychloroquine, defamed by the media, has been known to block nicotine receptors in the brainstem from being injured by cobra and viper venom.

Meanwhile, Remdesivir, the drug touted by the medical and media establishments and the only drug approved for human use against Covid in the US, looks shockingly similar to snake venom when stored for medical use.

Under the Emergency Use Authorization for Remdesivir, Dr. Ardis explained that every patient must have their prothrombin time (a measurement judging how long it takes for a clot to form in a blood sample) tested before and during treatment because their blood could start to clot.

Both Remdesivir and King Cobra venom increase prothrombin time in test subjects, and as the doctor noted, a 2021 University of Arizona study examining blood samples from hundreds of people who died after being treated with Remdesivir found the drug raced through their bodies “like venom.”

When it comes to spreading snake venom to the public, Dr. Ardis theorized the public drinking supply might be contaminated.

This idea was sparked after the CDC announced wastewater surveillance is being used to provide an “early warning of COVID-19’s spread in communities.”

“That is completely backwards,” the doctor said. “If a community has had SARS-CoV-2 go through their body, they already had their symptoms. When they eliminated the virus, supposedly the virus, and it ends up in your wastewater, they no longer have symptoms.”

The loss of taste and smell is also a side-effect of snake venom hitting a person’s mouth, according to Dr. Ardis.

Obviously, losing smell and taste is an odd issue associated with Covid-19.

“They are using the waters systems because they can target certain demographics,” he continued before telling Peters he doesn’t think the people working at local water plants are in on the scheme.

Summarizing his theory, Dr. Ardis said, “They are using Krait venom and Cobra venom, calling it Covid-19, you’re drinking it, it’s getting into your brainstem and it’s paralyzing your diaphragm’s ability to breathe.”

He also noted that the connection between nicotine receptors in the brain and snake venom explains why smokers weren’t being affected by Covid in the same way as non-smokers.

Basically, he said the venom can’t bind to the nicotine receptors in the brains of those who frequently smoke nicotine tobacco products.

Toward the end of the discussion, Dr. Ardis touched on the religious angle of a serpent’s genes being isolated and then inserted into human DNA around the globe.

“I think this is the plan all along, was to get the serpent’s… the evil one’s DNA into your God-created DNA and they figured out a way to do it through this mRNA technology,” he stated. “They are using mRNA, I believe extracted from the King Cobra venom. I think they want to get that venom inside you and make you a hybrid of Satan, no longer just belonging to God or a creation of God’s.”

The same media outlets that told us the virus came from a bat in the Wuhan wet market and that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation are already mocking Dr. Ardis’ claims.

Conspiracy theorists Stew Peters & Bryan Ardis allege that COVID-19 is actually a synthesized form of snake venom that is being spread via drinking water and vaccines as part of a plot by the Catholic Church to turn everyone into "a hybrid of Satan." https://t.co/X9Yj1l8IAU pic.twitter.com/ReNabRDBI2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 12, 2022

Satan's DNA is trending because a YouTube "documentary" named after the QAnon catchphrase "Watch the Water" is blowing up among antivaxxers.



The documentary claims snake venom and magnets were put in the COVID vaccine to give us Satan's DNA.



It is even more insane than usual. pic.twitter.com/phIsnD6s3p — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 12, 2022

I just woke up to the new conspiracy theory that snake venom in water is what causes covid.



Plot hole: people in the country are on wells and got covid, too. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) April 12, 2022

Watch the full Stew Peters and Dr. Ardis interview below!

The predictable reaction by the establishment confirms Dr. Ardis is on to something and that much more research into the wild hypothesis is necessary.

Harrison Smith of The American Journal touched on the snake venom connection to Covid during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Dr. Ardis also appeared in an epic interview with Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com Monday for a special presentation.